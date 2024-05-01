Top 10 games of the 2024 NFL season: Super Bowl LVIII rematch, Harbaugh Bowl among enticing tilts

The Packers have owned this rivalry for the past several decades. Since 1992, the Bears are 15-50 against the Green Bay Packers, including playoffs. 5-0. FIFTY. In that span, Green Bay enjoyed something Chicago never knew: stable and dynamic quarterback situations, stretching from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love. The Bears believe they finally have the talent under center that could flip that generational losing skid. Caleb Williams couples enough playmaking ability and confidence to eventually be the first Bears QB to surpass the 4,000-yard mark or the 30-TD pass plateau in a single season. Chicago surrounded the passer with skill-position players, and the club is in a better spot to compete than it was during any of its previous swings at the QB pinata. And yet, Green Bay is also on the upswing, with Love providing upside in his second season as the starter for the Packers, who also have a group of young wideouts growing together and a defense with the pieces to make a leap under new coordinator Jeff Hafley. In the first matchup of the new era in Chicago, can the Bears declare the rivalry back on, or will the Packers continue to keep their thumb on Chicago?