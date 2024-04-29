NFL Power Rankings: Who's up/down after draft?

The Titans made two high-risk, high-reward picks in the trenches to kick off the draft. The general history of boom-or-bust draft choices says that they can't assume more than one of them will pay off. Offensive tackle JC Latham is the one I would bet on; his addition in Round 1 is a continuation of the offseason sprucing of the offense (even with Derrick Henry leaving) around Will Levis. When T'Vondre Sweat was arrested on a DWI charge so close to the draft, I reached out to a handful of front-office people with a few different NFL teams (not named the Titans), and two people insisted Sweat would last until Day 3 because of the arrest. Instead, Tennessee took him 38th overall, which might have been right on the cusp of where his value would have been had the arrest never happened. The remainder of the draft class felt like a solid backstop, with some decent talent added, but this group clearly will be judged by the top two picks. And I know this is a different regime from the one that took Isaiah Wilson in Round 1 in 2020, but Titans fans are still scarred by that pick.