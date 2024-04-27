Colts' Chris Ballard lambasts reports on WR Adonai Mitchell's character: 'That's such (expletive)'

The speedy wideout, who stands 6-foot-2 with a 4.34 40-yard dash, initially expressed anger over the wait Friday, as well.

"Right now the only thing I'm feeling is I'm just kind of pissed," he said to open his news conference when asked about the moment of getting drafted. "I don't really know what other way to call it. I'm excited to work, excited to get there. Be the best teammate I can be, be the best person and ultimately the best player I can be for the team. It's been a long time coming."

Mitchell broke out in 2023 with Texas, posting career highs with 55 receptions, 845 yards and 11 touchdowns after combining for 540 yards and seven TDs on 38 catches in his previous two seasons for the Georgia Bulldogs.

He was Daniel Jeremiah's 27th-ranked prospect overall in the 2024 class and his No. 5 wide receiver. But 10 wideouts were selected ahead of him, and almost double the number of players from Jeremiah's ranking.

Although the speedy wideout shared his frustration at the top of his media availability, he tamped down on that emotion as he continued answering questions, choosing instead to focus on the work ahead and, in doing so, providing a glimpse of mental fortitude other teams apparently didn't assign to him the past several months.

"Nah, it's just the way things go," Mitchell said when asked if he was angry specifically because he thought he should have gone sooner. "I understand. It's just the way things go. I'm just ready to work. At the end of the day, people were chosen before me. That's just the reality of it. My job now is to make them pay and to bring the best version of me everyday to the Indianapolis Colts. Extremely beyond grateful to the Colts organization, but we've got a lot of work to do. We hittin' the ground running."

Mitchell's first opportunity to start filling the rest of the league with regret will come in mid-May, when the Colts hold their rookie minicamp.

His longer-than-expected trip to the NFL hasn't had an effect on his confidence ahead of those sessions.

When asked to describe himself as a wideout for anyone who hasn't seen him play, Mitchell gave a two-word answer: "The best."