Record 14 straight offensive players kick off historic 2024 NFL Draft

Perhaps fittingly, the most surprising selection of the first round -- the Atlanta Falcons' pick of Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. -- was the record-breaker. In 2021, seven straight offensive players went off the board until the Carolina Panthers took cornerback Jaycee Horn. Penix was the eighth consecutive offensive player, but hardly the last.

The first-round surge featured six quarterbacks, four offensive tackles, three wide receivers and one tight end, before UCLA pass rusher Laiatu Latu busted the streak like he bursts through offensive lines. Latu was picked 15th overall by the Colts and was the first defensive player taken.

It stopped a historic streak of picks, but it hardly ended the offensive onus in the opening round.

A record 23 of the 32 selections were on the offensive side of the ball, easily besting the previous high of 19, as a bevy of records were set.

Six QBs in the first round ties the 1983 record

Fourth time QBs were taken with each of the first three picks

First time four QBs were taken in the top eight

First time five QBs were taken in the top 10

First time six QBs were taken in the top 12

First time all offensive players went in the top 10

Eight OTs in the first round ties the 2008 record

Seven WRs in the first round ties the 2004 record