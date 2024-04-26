The First Read: Winners and losers from Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft

3) Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, GM, Minnesota Vikings: Most people expected Adofo-Mensah to make an aggressive trade in the first round, given that the Vikings had the 11th and 23rd overall selections and a clear need for a quarterback. What Adofo-Mensah obviously didn't want to do was pay too high a price to move into the top five to fill that need. Give him credit for staying patient on that one. Adofo-Mensah only had to surrender fourth- and fifth-round picks to the Jets to jump into the 10th overall spot and take J.J. McCarthy. The Vikings also received a sixth-round selection as part of the deal, but the critical element was Minnesota holding on to that second first-round pick. McCarthy projects as a quarterback who needs to sit for a season to truly maximize his potential. That meant the Vikings had to find somebody who could make an impact this fall, and the Vikings are surely hoping Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner becomes that player. Adofo-Mensah traded up to the 17th overall spot to grab him (in exchange for pick No. 23, another fifth-round pick and third- and fourth-round picks in the 2025 draft) because the Vikings need more pass rushers following the departure of Danielle Hunter in free agency. This wasn't exactly how some analysts drew it up for the Vikings. The result was still pretty impressive.