The First Read: Winners and losers from Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft

1) Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals: Higgins might have thrown cold water on his trade request with his admission earlier this month that he expects to stay in Cincinnati in 2024, but his chances of being moved seem even less viable now that we're heading toward the final day of the draft. There was some speculative chatter in the media about the possibility of Buffalo making an offer -- after the Bills traded out of the first round without taking a wide receiver, despite the need to replace Stefon Diggs -- but that hypothetical scenario disappeared once Buffalo selected Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman in the second round (No. 33 overall). Higgins is obviously in a tough spot, since he's carrying the franchise tag, and there apparently hasn't been much movement toward a new deal. He's also not the only player on the Bengals roster who seems to be upset about his contract situation, as defensive end Trey Hendrickson demanded a trade right before the draft as well. The team hasn't shown any indication that it wants to deal either player, by the way. The decision to draft Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton in the third round (No. 80 overall) also suggests that the Bengals are preparing for life after Higgins following this season.