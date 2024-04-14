 Skip to main content
Bengals WR Tee Higgins expects to play for Cincinnati in 2024 after requesting trade

Apr 14, 2024
It appears that Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will be staying in Cincinnati -- at least for the time being.

On Sunday, Higgins spoke with the media and expressed his desires about his future.

"I do anticipate it," Higgins told WLWT at a youth football camp. "I've grown a love for Cincy that I didn't think I would, but, you know, man, looking forward to it."

The Bengals placed the franchise tag on Higgins on Feb. 26 in hopes of working out a deal. However, by March 11, Higgins had requested a trade.

But, now that the dust has settled, Higgins expects to stay in Cincy for 2024. Fans can take a sigh of relief knowing there is a mutual interest in keeping one of Joe Burrow's favorite targets.

The 2023 season didn't go exactly as planned, with Higgins missing a total of five games due to injuries (including Weeks 10-12 due to a hamstring injury) and performing at his lowest in his career. Higgins recorded 42 receptions for 656 yards and scored five touchdowns. Injuries aside, the 25-year-old still has plenty to give, and after spending four years with the Bengals, his stats show it. Throughout his career, Higgins has 257 receptions for 3,684 yards and 24 touchdowns. Those numbers will continue to rise as Higgins stays healthy and gets at least one more year with Burrow, who is rehabbing an injury himself.

Bengals EVP Katie Blackburn most recently spoke about negotiations with both Ja'Marr Chase and Higgins and emphasized how the front office is taking their time to find a way to make it all work.

Nonetheless, the Bengals still have plenty to do to keep Higgins where he wants to be.

