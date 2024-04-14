Bengals QB Joe Burrow breaks down past success against Chiefs: 'I think we're built to beat them'

The Bengals have proven capable -- perhaps even built -- to take down the Chiefs in years past, starting with a 2021 regular-season win that they followed up less than a month later with an AFC Championship Game victory. Cincy beat Kansas City for a third consecutive time during the 2022 regular season before Kelce and Co. finally got their revenge during the ensuing postseason to move on to their first of two straight Super Bowls.

With Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the Bengals certainly have the edge at wide receiver in order to keep pace with Mahomes' often otherworldly output. Plus, even with Burrow sidelined versus the Chiefs in Week 17 due to a wrist injury last season, Cincy at one point held a 10-point lead before going on to lose a one-possession game thanks to Harrison Butker's field-goal kicking extravaganza. (He nailed six to put up 18 unanswered points.)

Still, in a league focused on what have you done lately, the Chiefs have the receipts.

The past battles between Burrow and Patrick Mahomes have no doubt been legendary. Each of their four head-to-head matchups have been decided by just three points, two of which came with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line -- but the Chiefs won the last one, and when they did they capitalized with a Lombardi.

They now are looking to accomplish the three-peat, while the Bengals are licking their wounds after a lost 9-8 season that fell short of its potential due largely to injuries.

Burrow knows he has to stay healthy in order to give his team a chance to return to form in 2024, a campaign that will include another regular-season matchup with the Chiefs.