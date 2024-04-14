 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Bengals QB Joe Burrow breaks down past success against Chiefs: 'I think we're built to beat them'

Published: Apr 14, 2024 at 10:10 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Unlike the previous two years, the Chiefs' quest to reach the Super Bowl last season did not pit them against the Bengals in the playoffs.

Perhaps they were better off, even after dethroning Cincinnati in the 2022 season's AFC Championship Game, given Joe Burrow's 3-1 all-time record against Kansas City.

Speaking this week during the New Heights' live podcast, Burrow broke down why he's had success against K.C. where others have not, looking back fondly at the battles between two of the AFC's recent behemoths.

"I think we both work really hard. They have great players, we have great players," Burrow told Jason and Travis Kelce, per the Bengals' website. "I think we match up pretty well with them. I think we're built to beat them. I always appreciate the legendary battles we have. Guys are out there always making plays. Patrick (Mahomes) is always out there making plays. Both teams have big-time defensive lines. It's a great matchup."

Burrow's comments were nothing short of complimentary, but the claim sandwiched between the rest of his answer is what will spur debate.

Related Links

The Bengals have proven capable -- perhaps even built -- to take down the Chiefs in years past, starting with a 2021 regular-season win that they followed up less than a month later with an AFC Championship Game victory. Cincy beat Kansas City for a third consecutive time during the 2022 regular season before Kelce and Co. finally got their revenge during the ensuing postseason to move on to their first of two straight Super Bowls.

With Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the Bengals certainly have the edge at wide receiver in order to keep pace with Mahomes' often otherworldly output. Plus, even with Burrow sidelined versus the Chiefs in Week 17 due to a wrist injury last season, Cincy at one point held a 10-point lead before going on to lose a one-possession game thanks to Harrison Butker's field-goal kicking extravaganza. (He nailed six to put up 18 unanswered points.)

Still, in a league focused on what have you done lately, the Chiefs have the receipts.

The past battles between Burrow and Patrick Mahomes have no doubt been legendary. Each of their four head-to-head matchups have been decided by just three points, two of which came with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line -- but the Chiefs won the last one, and when they did they capitalized with a Lombardi.

They now are looking to accomplish the three-peat, while the Bengals are licking their wounds after a lost 9-8 season that fell short of its potential due largely to injuries.

Burrow knows he has to stay healthy in order to give his team a chance to return to form in 2024, a campaign that will include another regular-season matchup with the Chiefs.

Perhaps that game will serve as a preamble to yet another legendary postseason showdown, where Burrow would be able to test if this iteration of the Bengals are still built to beat the champs.

Related Content

news

QB Jared Goff says being traded to Lions 'was the greatest thing that ever happened to me' 

Jared Goff was sent off to the Detroit Lions in 2021 with low expectations, but looking back on it he's pleased with how everything played out -- both for his career and his development as a person.
news

Commanders LB Frankie Luvu praised by new teammates for energy: 'Frankie's a dog'

Since signing with the Commanders last month, linebacker Frankie Luvu has been the subject of abundant praise from both old friends and new teammates in Washington.
news

Rams set to snap seven-year streak without first-round selection

The Rams are slated to make a first-round selection for the first time since 2016. Should Los Angeles hold on to its first-rounder and make the pick April 25 in Detroit, it will snap the second-longest streak without an opening-round selection in the common draft era.
news

Packers DT Kenny Clark: New defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley will 'allow us to be way more disruptive'

The Packers defense has for so long been a case of broad talent, limited execution. Green Bay's introduction of Jeff Hafley is meant to change that, and defensive tackle Kenny Clark believes the new coordinator will specifically let the defensive line amp up the aggression.
news

Cowboys' John Fassel on Micah Parsons returning kicks: 'He would be fantastic'

Discussing the upcoming changes to kickoffs, Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel admitted he'd love to have the playmaking Micah Parsons back to return kicks, but he knows that's truly fantasy football.
news

Dion Dawkins: Stefon Diggs trade was 'haymaker,' but I know Bills 'know what they're doing'

Despite Buffalo's big decision to trade Stefon Diggs, offensive tackle Dion Dawkins has full faith in the Bills and believes the organization know what it's doing in order to stay competitive for a Super Bowl.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow confident he's put in work to 'make sure I'm healthy' 

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is progressing in his return from last year's season-ending wrist injury. Burrow recently said that he's confident he's done what he needs to do to make sure he's healthy.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Christian Wilkins appreciates seeing Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's growth along career-best season

New Raiders DT Christian Wilkins feels fortunate to have had a front-row seat to Tua Tagovailoa's growth during a 2023 season where the Dolphins QB led the league in passing yards.
news

Panthers DC Ejiro Evero already likes what he sees from revamped defense

Armed with a revamped defense, Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is sensing a culture shift in Carolina that could produce a jump in the 2024 season.
news

Tom Brady 'not opposed' to NFL return if team calls

Tom Brady, who made a appearance on the DeepCut podcast with Vic Blends, says he's "not opposed" to a return to the NFL if a team calls him.