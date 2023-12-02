Bengals WR Tee Higgins (hamstring/ankle) set to play Monday vs. Jaguars

In his first career NFL start last week, Browning completed 73% of his passes (19 of 26) for 227 yards but the Bengals only managed to put up 10 points in a low-scoring affair against Pittsburgh. The 27-year-old accounted for one touchdown and an interception in the 16-10 defeat.

The presence of Higgins may help Browning's cause. The 6-foot-4 wideout is a matchup nightmare for most opposing cornerbacks, especially those covering him in the slot. In seven games played this season, Higgins has 27 receptions for 327 yards and two touchdowns.

Alongside Ja'Marr Chase and veteran Tyler Boyd, Higgins has been the missing piece of a WR trio that Burrow has used to become one of the most efficient passers in the NFL. Now it's time to see how Browning utilizes those weapons against Jacksonville.

Cincinnati's defense will also have one of its leaders take the field on Monday night as Taylor also announced linebacker Logan Wilson (ankle/foot) will also play. However, cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt won't suit up after spraining his ankle in practice this week, according to Taylor.