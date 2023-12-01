Bold Predictions

NFL Week 13 bold predictions: Jordan Love defeats Patrick Mahomes; 20 catches for Alvin Kamara?!

Published: Dec 01, 2023 at 10:40 AM

Throughout the 2023 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 13 schedule).

Headshot_Author_DAVID_CARR_1400x1000
David Carr

Jordan Love has played some of his best football since Week 9, winning three of the Packers’ last four games. After tossing five TD strikes -- and zero picks -- over his last two contests, the first-year starter makes his biggest statement yet on Sunday night when the Chiefs come to town. Love throws more touchdown passes than Patrick Mahomes and leads the Packers to an upset win in prime time.

NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Marc_Ross
Marc Ross

The Broncos are on a resurgent five-game win streak powered by their incredible plus-13 turnover differential during that span. Lost in the shuffle of the wins, though: In four of those games, Russell Wilson has thrown for fewer than 200 yards. Texans rookie C.J. Stroud, who leads the NFL with an average of 296.9 passing yards per game, sometimes eclipses that mark in the first half. When these two quarterbacks clash on Sunday, Stroud will double Wilson in passing yards and lead Houston to a turnover-free, double-digit win, handing Denver its first loss since Oct. 12.

image002
Matt Okada

What happens when you send an unstoppable force rocketing roughly 1,000 miles north into a highly moveable object? You get the Dolphins in an offensive display we haven't seen since ... well, the Miami Dolphins back in Week 3. The Commanders are allowing the most points per game in the NFL (it's not close) and are squarely in the bottom five in yards allowed, as well. I predict the Dolphins deliver a 40-burger to FedExField, with Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert all topping 20 fantasy points.

Marcus_Grant-_1400x1000
Marcas Grant

The Steelers have found an offense! Huzzah! In the wake of Matt Canada’s release, it looks like Pittsburgh has figured some things out. That’s good news for both Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, who have been inconsistent -- to say the least -- in 2023. One thing that has been consistent is Arizona’s inability to stop running backs. A bad defense and a new-look offense should conspire to give both Harris and Warren big days amounting to at least 80 scrimmage yards apiece.

Joel_Smyth_1400x1000
Joel Smyth

Evan Engram’s production on the season: 82 targets, zero TDs. Honestly, it's more bad luck than anything else -- it certainly doesn't help when his quarterback misfires as he's sitting wide open in the back of the end zone, like we saw last Sunday. For reference, Engram had four touchdowns in 2022 on 98 targets. I expect him to notch his first score of the season on Monday night, going up against a Cincinnati defense that ranks 31st in red zone drives allowed. Not to mention, this Bengals secondary loves giving up fantasy points to tight ends.

Headshot_Author_Maurice_Jones-Drew_1400x1000
Maurice Jones-Drew

This weekly file feels like the perfect space to swing for the fences, so here I go! Despite missing the first three games of the season due to suspension, Alvin Kamara leads all running backs with 54 receptions this season. On Sunday, the veteran playmaker logs 20(!) catches against the Lions, tying Hall of Famer Terrell Owens for the second-most receptions in a game in NFL history.

Michael_Florio_1400x1000
Michael Florio

The Commanders have allowed the second-most passing yards and most touchdowns in 2023. They also have given up the most production on deep passes (throws of 20-plus yards). Meanwhile, no team has picked up more production on deep passes than the Dolphins. Miami will put up plenty of points at FedExField, and Sam Howell -- likely in catch-up mode -- will also come to play. Howell and Tua Tagovailoa post monstrous numbers, combining for more than 600 passing yards and six touchdowns. 

Full NFL Week 13 schedule

Thursday, November 30

Sunday, December 3

Monday, December 4

