NFL Week 13 bold predictions: Jordan Love defeats Patrick Mahomes; 20 catches for Alvin Kamara?!

Throughout the 2023 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 13 schedule).
Jordan Love has played some of his best football since Week 9, winning three of the Packers’ last four games. After tossing five TD strikes -- and zero picks -- over his last two contests, the first-year starter makes his biggest statement yet on Sunday night when the Chiefs come to town. Love throws more touchdown passes than Patrick Mahomes and leads the Packers to an upset win in prime time.
The Broncos are on a resurgent five-game win streak powered by their incredible plus-13 turnover differential during that span. Lost in the shuffle of the wins, though: In four of those games, Russell Wilson has thrown for fewer than 200 yards. Texans rookie C.J. Stroud, who leads the NFL with an average of 296.9 passing yards per game, sometimes eclipses that mark in the first half. When these two quarterbacks clash on Sunday, Stroud will double Wilson in passing yards and lead Houston to a turnover-free, double-digit win, handing Denver its first loss since Oct. 12.
What happens when you send an unstoppable force rocketing roughly 1,000 miles north into a highly moveable object? You get the Dolphins in an offensive display we haven't seen since ... well, the Miami Dolphins back in Week 3. The Commanders are allowing the most points per game in the NFL (it's not close) and are squarely in the bottom five in yards allowed, as well. I predict the Dolphins deliver a 40-burger to FedExField, with Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert all topping 20 fantasy points.
The Steelers have found an offense! Huzzah! In the wake of Matt Canada’s release, it looks like Pittsburgh has figured some things out. That’s good news for both Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, who have been inconsistent -- to say the least -- in 2023. One thing that has been consistent is Arizona’s inability to stop running backs. A bad defense and a new-look offense should conspire to give both Harris and Warren big days amounting to at least 80 scrimmage yards apiece.
Evan Engram’s production on the season: 82 targets, zero TDs. Honestly, it's more bad luck than anything else -- it certainly doesn't help when his quarterback misfires as he's sitting wide open in the back of the end zone, like we saw last Sunday. For reference, Engram had four touchdowns in 2022 on 98 targets. I expect him to notch his first score of the season on Monday night, going up against a Cincinnati defense that ranks 31st in red zone drives allowed. Not to mention, this Bengals secondary loves giving up fantasy points to tight ends.
This weekly file feels like the perfect space to swing for the fences, so here I go! Despite missing the first three games of the season due to suspension, Alvin Kamara leads all running backs with 54 receptions this season. On Sunday, the veteran playmaker logs 20(!) catches against the Lions, tying Hall of Famer Terrell Owens for the second-most receptions in a game in NFL history.
The Commanders have allowed the second-most passing yards and most touchdowns in 2023. They also have given up the most production on deep passes (throws of 20-plus yards). Meanwhile, no team has picked up more production on deep passes than the Dolphins. Miami will put up plenty of points at FedExField, and Sam Howell -- likely in catch-up mode -- will also come to play. Howell and Tua Tagovailoa post monstrous numbers, combining for more than 600 passing yards and six touchdowns.
Full NFL Week 13 schedule
Thursday, November 30
Sunday, December 3
- Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Arizona Cardinals at Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Denver Broncos at Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:05 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)
- San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC/Universo/NFL+)
Monday, December 4
- Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars (8:15 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/NFL+)