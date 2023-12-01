NFL Week 13 bold predictions: Jordan Love defeats Patrick Mahomes; 20 catches for Alvin Kamara?!

Evan Engram’s production on the season: 82 targets, zero TDs. Honestly, it's more bad luck than anything else -- it certainly doesn't help when his quarterback misfires as he's sitting wide open in the back of the end zone, like we saw last Sunday. For reference, Engram had four touchdowns in 2022 on 98 targets. I expect him to notch his first score of the season on Monday night, going up against a Cincinnati defense that ranks 31st in red zone drives allowed. Not to mention, this Bengals secondary loves giving up fantasy points to tight ends.