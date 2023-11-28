Rank's Flex 150

2023 fantasy football flex rankings: Top 150 RB/WR/TE options in Week 13

Published: Nov 28, 2023 at 04:17 PM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

Pondering some tough flex choices for your fantasy lineup? Adam Rank sorts through the running backs, receivers and tight ends to present his top 150 flex options each week for the 2023 fantasy football season, with some useful nuggets of analysis sprinkled in. The ranking is based on a 1.0 PPR scoring format.

NOTE: In a typical week, this ranking will be posted on Tuesday. Injury designations will be added, adjusted or removed as teams' official injury reports are made available. The following three designations will be reflected:

  • (Q) -- Player is listed as questionable on their team's official injury report.
  • (D) -- Player is listed as doubtful on their team's official injury report.
  • (OUT) -- Player has been ruled out on their team's official injury report.

TEAMS ON BYE:

  • Bears
  • Bills
  • Giants
  • Raiders
  • Ravens
  • Vikings

JUMP TO:

FLEX RANKINGS: 1-50

Table inside Article
Rank Position Rank Week 13 Opponent
1. Christian McCaffrey RB1 at Eagles
2. Tyreek Hill WR1 at Commanders
3. CeeDee Lamb WR2 vs. Seahawks
4. Alvin Kamara RB2 vs. Lions
5. Amon-Ra St. Brown WR3 at Saints
6. A.J. Brown WR4 vs. 49ers
7. Keenan Allen WR5 at Patriots
8. Rachaad White RB3 vs. Panthers
9. Travis Etienne RB4 vs. Bengals
10. Travis Kelce TE1 at Packers
11. Jahmyr Gibbs RB5 at Saints
12. Tony Pollard RB6 vs. Seahawks
13. Bijan Robinson RB7 at Jets
14. Raheem Mostert RB8 at Commanders
15. Derrick Henry RB9 vs. Colts
16. Michael Pittman Jr. WR6 at Titans
17. Chris Olave WR7 vs. Lions
18. Isiah Pacheco RB10 at Packers
19. Mike Evans WR8 vs. Panthers
20. Rhamondre Stevenson RB11 vs. Chargers
21. Tank Dell WR9 vs. Broncos
22. Austin Ekeler RB12 at Patriots
23. D'Andre Swift RB13 vs. 49ers
24. Puka Nacua WR10 vs. Browns
25. Ja'Marr Chase WR11 at Jaguars
26. Jaylen Waddle WR12 at Commanders
27. Brandon Aiyuk WR13 at Eagles
28. Kyren Williams RB14 vs. Browns
29. Zack Moss RB15 at Titans
30. Breece Hall RB16 vs. Falcons
31. DeVonta Smith WR14 vs. 49ers
32. David Montgomery RB17 at Saints
33. Garrett Wilson WR15 vs. Falcons
34. Nico Collins WR16 vs. Broncos
35. Calvin Ridley WR17 vs. Bengals
36. DeAndre Hopkins WR18 vs. Colts
37. Najee Harris RB18 vs. Cardinals
38. George Kittle TE2 at Eagles
39. Courtland Sutton WR19 at Texans
40. Demario Douglas WR20 vs. Chargers
41. Christian Kirk WR21 vs. Bengals
42. Jerome Ford RB19 at Rams
43. Joe Mixon RB20 at Jaguars
44. James Conner RB21 at Steelers
45. DK Metcalf WR22 at Cowboys
46. Javonte Williams RB22 at Texans
47. Rashee Rice WR23 at Packers
48. Chris Godwin WR24 vs. Panthers
49. Zach Charbonnet RB23 at Cowboys
50. Kenneth Walker III RB24 at Cowboys
  • Christian McCaffrey has nine games with 20-plus fantasy points this season. He also has a league-high 16 scrimmage touchdowns. I'm just giving you some facts.
  • Tyreek Hill has logged seven games with 100-plus receiving yards this season, and eight with at last 25 fantasy points. He's the second wide receiver to post seven-plus games with 25-plus fantasy points through the first 12 weeks of a season since 1991 -- joining Randy Moss. You know you're something special when you're name is being mentioned with Randy Moss.
  • Why is Rachaad White so high on the list this week? Well, he has a matchup against the Panthers, who have allowed 18-plus fantasy points to the previously slumping Tony Pollard and Derrick Henry in consecutive weeks. Not that White needs to break out of a slump. He has the second-most receiving yards among running backs this season (364). 
  • It's amazing how great Bijan Robinson can be when you give him the football. He's averaging 21 touches in his last two games, with three touchdowns in those contests.
  • Mike Evans has nine receiving touchdowns this season, second most in the NFL. Baker Mayfield is doing everything in his power to get Evans, in the final year of his contract, paid this offseason.
  • I had colleague Andrew Siciliano question me when I said Rhamondre Stevenson was a must-start on Sunday. Don't worry, we've been friends for 20-plus years. But let's not overlook the fact that Stevenson has three consecutive games with 100-plus scrimmage yards despite the horrific quarterback play in New England.
  • I know this usually isn't a place where we talk about quarterbacks. But I took a massive L this year having Jalen Hurts rated below Patrick Mahomes coming into the season because I feared Hurts would regress in rushing touchdowns. He already has 11 rushing TDs, two away from matching his 2022 season total, with nine of those scores coming on the goal line (inside the 3). The reason I bring it up is because my D’Andre Swift shares would be amazing if Hurts was handing those off instead of running them in.
  • Welcome back to Kyren Williams, who had 204 scrimmage yards in his return from an ankle injury on Sunday, making him the first Rams running back with 200-plus scrimmage yards in a game since Todd Gurley in 2018. Williams has 21-plus fantasy points in four of his last six contests. He has nine scrimmage touchdowns, tied for sixth most in the league, despite missing four games. 
  • Ja'Marr Chase has scored 15-plus fantasy points once in the last four games. Reviewing his output in the Bengals' first game since Joe Burrow was lost for the season, you will see that Chase caught four passes on six targets -- but that's kind of a lie, since two of those catches were on tipped balls. That doesn't feel like a sustainable formula for success. You have real decisions to make with Chase going forward.
  • Calvin Ridley has done well the previous two weeks, and it might be related to Zay Jones' return. One thing that has impressed me: the way Jaguars coordinator Press Taylor has moved Ridley around the line. My colleague Cameron Wolfe reported last week that this was part of an effort to help Ridley counter the press coverage he's been facing. Credit to the Jaguars for doing that.
  • Najee Harris was dealing -- and of course, it was after everyone moved on from him. Jaylen Warren, meanwhile, was held to 62 scrimmage yards. Why does it always seem like it's the other guy who does well for the Steelers at running back?
  • Demario Douglas might not have much to work with at quarterback, but I love his matchup this week against the Los Angeles Chargers, who rank third in average fantasy points allowed to opposing wide receivers this season.
  • In Week 12, Rashee Rice became the first Chiefs rookie wide receiver to post 100-plus receiving yards in game since Dwayne Bowe reached that mark in 2007. The Chiefs need a receiver (other than Travis Kelce) to be that dude. I hope they realize -- like the Texans have with Tank Dell -- that a rookie can be that guy. I need it.

FLEX RANKINGS: 51-100

Table inside Article
Player Position Rank Week 13 Opponent
51. Jaylen Warren RB25 vs. Cardinals
52. Deebo Samuel WR25 at Eagles
53. Tyler Lockett WR26 at Cowboys
54. Trey McBride TE3 at Steelers
55. AJ Dillon RB26 vs. Chiefs
56. Cooper Kupp WR27 vs. Browns
57. Brandin Cooks WR28 vs. Seahawks
58. Adam Thielen WR29 at Buccaneers
59. Brian Robinson Jr. RB27 vs. Dolphins
60. George Pickens WR30 vs. Cardinals
61. Rico Dowdle RB28 vs. Seahawks
62. Jeff Wilson Jr. RB29 at Commanders
63. Terry McLaurin WR31 vs. Dolphins
64. Marquise Brown WR32 at Steelers
65. Christian Watson WR33 vs. Chiefs
66. Devin Singletary RB30 vs. Broncos
67. Josh Downs WR34 at Titans
68. Drake London WR35 at Jets
69. Sam LaPorta TE4 at Saints
70. Jayden Reed WR36 vs. Chiefs
71. Pat Freiermuth TE5 vs. Cardinals
72. Dalton Schultz TE6 vs. Broncos
73. Diontae Johnson WR37 vs. Cardinals
74. Amari Cooper WR38 at Rams
75. Tee Higgins WR39 at Jaguars
76. Rashid Shaheed WR40 vs. Lions
77. Evan Engram TE7 vs. Bengals
78. Curtis Samuel WR41 vs. Dolphins
79. Jake Ferguson TE8 vs. Seahawks
80. Romeo Doubs WR42 vs. Chiefs
81. Kareem Hunt RB31 at Rams
82. David Njoku TE9 at Rams
83. Dallas Goedert TE10 vs. 49ers
84. Justin Watson WR43 at Packers
85. Gerald Everett TE11 at Patriots
86. Jerry Jeudy WR44 at Texans
87. Logan Thomas TE12 vs. Dolphins
88. Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR45 at Cowboys
89. Rondale Moore WR46 at Steelers
90. Robert Woods WR47 vs. Broncos
91. Tyler Boyd WR48 at Jaguars
92. Jahan Dotson WR49 vs. Dolphins
93. De'Von Achane RB32 at Commanders
94. Zay Jones WR50 vs. Bengals
95. Tyler Higbee TE13 vs. Browns
96. Chuba Hubbard RB33 at Buccaneers
97. Cade Otton TE14 vs. Panthers
98. Tutu Atwell WR51 vs. Browns
99. Elijah Moore WR52 at Rams
100. Ezekiel Elliott RB34 vs. Chargers
  • Christian Watson has a receiving touchdown in two consecutive games. I still don't know what to make of Jordan Love and this Packers offense. But Watson probably shouldn't be on your bench.
  • The Steelers offense is back. Pat Freiermuth had 21 fantasy points -- if the Steelers continue to operate in the middle of the field like they did in their win over the Bengals, you'll have a gem in Freiermuth.

FLEX RANKINGS: 101-150

Table inside Article
Player Position Rank Week 13 Opponent
101. Tyjae Spears RB35 vs. Colts
102. Elijah Mitchell RB36 at Eagles
103. Antonio Gibson RB37 vs. Dolphins
104. Kyle Pitts TE15 at Jets
105. Taysom Hill TE16 vs. Lions
106. Greg Dortch WR53 at Steelers
107. Skyy Moore WR54 at Packers
108. Jonnu Smith TE17 at Jets
109. Jonathan Mingo WR55 at Buccaneers
110. Hunter Henry TE18 vs. Chargers
111. Juwan Johnson TE19 vs. Lions
112. Miles Sanders RB38 at Buccaneers
113. Jameson Williams WR56 at Saints
114. Royce Freeman RB39 vs. Browns
115. Kalif Raymond WR57 at Saints
116. Tyler Allgeier RB40 at Jets
117. Michael Gallup WR58 vs. Seahawks
118. Tyler Conklin TE20 vs. Falcons
119. Trey Palmer WR59 vs. Panthers
120. Dameon Pierce RB41 vs. Broncos
121. Josh Reynolds WR60 at Saints
122. KaVontae Turpin WR61 vs. Seahawks
123. A.T. Perry WR62 vs. Lions
124. Kadarius Toney WR63 at Packers
125. DJ Chark WR64 at Buccaneers
126. Samaje Perine RB42 at Texans
127. Jaleel McLaughlin RB43 at Texans
128. Trent Irwin WR65 at Jaguars
129. Olamide Zaccheaus WR66 at 49ers
130. Donald Parham TE21 at Patriots
131. Kenneth Gainwell RB44 vs. 49ers
132. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR67 vs. Colts
133. Tucker Kraft TE22 vs. Chiefs
134. D'Ernest Johnson RB45 vs. Bengals
135. Alec Pierce WR68 at Titans
136. Kylen Granson TE23 at Titans
137. Malik Heath WR69 vs. Chiefs
138. Jalen Tolbert WR70 vs. Seahawks
139. Tanner Hudson TE24 at Jaguars
140. Quentin Johnston WR71 at Patriots
141. Chigoziem Okonkwo TE25 vs. Colts
142. Byron Pringle WR72 vs. Dolphins
143. Michael Carter RB46 at Steelers
144. Noah Gray TE26 at Packers
145. Cordarrelle Patterson RB47 at Jets
146. Keith Kirkwood WR73 vs. Lions
147. Dalvin Cook RB48 vs. Falcons
148. Xavier Hutchinson WR74 vs. Broncos
149. Connor Heyward TE27 vs. Cardinals
150. Ray-Ray McCloud WR75 at Eagles

