Fantasy football 2023 Week 13 sleepers: Feeling DangeRuss?

When it came to the Broncos this year, I truly had no clue what to make of them. They couldn’t be as bad as they were last year, right? After all, things improved after Nathaniel Hackett was let go. But was Russell Wilson washed? Everything else in the offense hinged on the answer to that question. Turns out, Russ isn’t totally washed. He might just be dry-cleaned. After a good start to the season, Wilson did level off a bit. But over the past month he’s played clean, if not spectacular, football.





He'll have to be a little closer to spectacular if the Broncos want to keep their winning streak going. The Texans can score points and should move the ball, even against a much-improved Denver defense. The upside is that Houston has allowed more than 340 passing yards in two of its last four games. If the Broncos get into a higher-scoring game against the Texans, it only increases Russ’ chances to throw the ball. He’s got high-end QB2 potential in Week 13.