49ers WR Deebo Samuel has no regrets calling Eagles CB James Bradberry 'trash' in offseason

"I don't regret nothing I said," Samuel said Monday when asked about offseason comments regarding Bradberry, per NBC Sports Bay Area.

Following the NFC Championship loss to Philly, Samuel called Bradberry "trash" during an appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast. The wide receiver doubled down on social media after Bradberry was called for a crucial penalty in the Super Bowl LVII loss.

The Niners spent the offseason suggesting they would have beaten the Eagles in the NFC Championship game had Brock Purdy not been injured early.

On Monday, Samuel played a more toned-down message.

"I don't have any feelings right now, just see how it goes," Samuel said. "It's not about revenge. It's another game on the schedule and we're going to treat it like any other game."

That's athlete-speak ahead of a big contest. No other game is against a 10-1 defending NFC Champion who could be in the way of spending a Super Bowl week on the field instead of on podcasts.