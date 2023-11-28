Around the NFL

49ers WR Deebo Samuel has no regrets calling Eagles CB James Bradberry 'trash' in offseason

Published: Nov 28, 2023 at 08:39 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Frank Sinatra once serenaded: “Regrets, I have a few…but too few to mention.”

Deebo Samuel lives that line.

The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver isn't taking back harsh criticism of Philadelphia Eagles corner James Bradberry ahead of Sunday's showdown between the NFC's top two clubs.

Related Links

"I don't regret nothing I said," Samuel said Monday when asked about offseason comments regarding Bradberry, per NBC Sports Bay Area.

Following the NFC Championship loss to Philly, Samuel called Bradberry "trash" during an appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast. The wide receiver doubled down on social media after Bradberry was called for a crucial penalty in the Super Bowl LVII loss.

The Niners spent the offseason suggesting they would have beaten the Eagles in the NFC Championship game had Brock Purdy not been injured early.

On Monday, Samuel played a more toned-down message.

"I don't have any feelings right now, just see how it goes," Samuel said. "It's not about revenge. It's another game on the schedule and we're going to treat it like any other game."

That's athlete-speak ahead of a big contest. No other game is against a 10-1 defending NFC Champion who could be in the way of spending a Super Bowl week on the field instead of on podcasts.

Get the popcorn ready.

Related Content

news

Bills head coach Sean McDermott: Playoff goals 'still within our reach' despite 6-6 record

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott believes his club can right the ship down the stretch following the team's Week 13 bye.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields finds 'relief' after overcoming sloppy game to secure win over Vikings

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields overcame a sloppy performance to secure a win over the Minnesota Vikings. "Proud of everyone for fighting through the end, no matter what had happened, and finishing the game out. Ultimately got the dub," said Fields. 
news

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell non-committal to Josh Dobbs remaining starter

After Josh Dobbs threw four interceptions in the Vikings' 12-10 loss to the Chicago Bears, Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell was non-committal to Dobbs remaining his starter while pledging to an evaluation ahead at the position.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Bears' win over Vikings on Monday night

Quarterback Justin Fields drove his squad down the field and kicker Cairo Santos booted the game-winner to push the Bears past the Minnesota Vikings, 12-10, on Monday night.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow undergoes successful wrist surgery, will rejoin team this week to begin rehab

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow underwent successful surgery on his right wrist Monday, the team announced. 
news

Dolphins expected to sign pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul off Saints practice squad

The Miami Dolphins are expected to sign pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul off the New Orleans Saints practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday evening. 
news

Week 12 Monday inactives: Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings

The official inactives for Monday Night Football: Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings. 
news

Raiders release veteran CB Marcus Peters after 12 games

The Las Vegas Raiders are parting ways with veteran defensive back Marcus Peters after 12 games, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Giants GM Joe Schoen says Daniel Jones is starter when healthy, team will address QB position in offseason

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen met with the media on Monday and discussed Daniel Jones' status and future with the team.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Panthers fire Frank Reich after 1-10 start to first season in Carolina

The Carolina Panthers are firing head coach Frank Reich after a 1-10 start to his first season with the team, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday.