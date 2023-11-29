NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks for Week 13

Streaming options are crucial this week with six teams on bye. Fortunately, Love has been playing much better recently. He has multiple passing touchdowns in three straight games and has scored 20 or more fantasy points in each of his last two. He can add points with his legs, as well. The matchup is tough, so the floor might not be the safest. But the upside is high, especially if Green Bay has to throw to keep up with Patrick Mahomes.





If you miss out on Love, Baker Mayfield remains one of the top streaming options in fantasy football this season. He didn’t come through with a big game last week, but he gets another chance this week against the Panthers. Mayfield is a streaming option with a safe floor. Russell Wilson faces the Texans, who have allowed the fourth-most passing yards since Week 8. He ran the ball 11 times and scored a touchdown last week. The Broncos will need to move the ball to keep up with C.J. Stroud and Co. Plus, Wilson has an amazing schedule the rest of the way, so he’s more than a one-week rental (shoutout to colleague Matt Okada for initially pointing that out). Derek Carr is another streaming option, as he has topped 300 passing yards in four of his last six games. The Lions have allowed a lot of production to QBs lately, and we know the Saints will need to put up points to keep up with Detroit's offense. Gardner Minshew is a deep-league streaming option this week, as well.