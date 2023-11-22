NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks for Week 12

You have lineup questions, we have lineup answers -- at least we hope so. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is here to help fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. And you know what is a good move? Starting Christian McCaffrey. But that's too obvious, so you won't see such simple analysis here. Instead, we're exploring more debatable situations. And if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Prescott had a down game by his standards in Week 11, scoring just 16 fantasy points. In each of the four games prior, he scored more than 24 fantasy points. Prescott did manage to throw multiple passing touchdowns for a fourth straight game. The problem was that he just didn’t have to throw all that much against the Panthers. The Cowboys had a multiple-score lead for most of the game and were running the ball effectively. Prescott should be able to put up big numbers again on Thursday against his division rival. The Commanders have allowed the second-most yards, most passing touchdowns and most fantasy points to QBs. He is a must-start on Thanksgiving.
The Ravens have scored more than 30 real-life points in five straight games. And while that hasn’t always translated to fantasy numbers for Jackson, last week he did generate 24 fantasy points, snapping a three-game skid with fewer than 14. You need to keep riding with Lamar, even with Mark Andrews sidelined. The Chargers have allowed the most passing yards and second-most fantasy PPG to QBs. Their offense can also put up points, meaning the Ravens will likely need to keep their foot on the gas. Do not bench the MVP candidate.
“He’s a freak. He’s the fastest kid alive.” I may be aging myself with that reference, but that’s what I think of when I watch Murray play. It really is like he ate a mushroom from Mario Kart when he takes off running. In each of his two games this season, he's rushed for at least 30 yards and a score, meaning he's producing nearly double-digit fantasy points with just his legs. The rushing ability gives him a safe floor and high ceiling for fantasy purposes. He looked more comfortable as a passer last week and that should continue. The Rams are not a slam-dunk matchup, but Kyler is looking like Kyler again and he’s a player you start every week.
The Passtronaut had his worst game in purple and gold last Sunday and still managed to put up nearly 17 fantasy points. He scored a rushing touchdown for a fifth straight game. He’s also seemingly good for at least 20 rushing yards per week and often tops 40. That means, most weeks, you are getting eight-to-10 fantasy points before you even factor in his passing numbers. The Bears have allowed the fourth-most passing yards and second-most passing touchdowns to QBs this season. That they are stingy against the run could lead to more dropbacks for Dobbs, and thus, more pass attempts and scrambles. He remains a strong starting option this week.
IF YOU NEED A STREAMER ...
Hopefully you listened and did not try to stream Mayfield against the 49ers last week. He struggled, which was to be expected when facing arguably the best defense in football. It was the third time this season Mayfield scored fewer than 16 fantasy points, a typically safe floor that makes him a solid streamer. The Colts rank in the middle of the pack against QBs, but Mayfield has the playmakers to beat this secondary. Don’t expect a huge fantasy output, but the former No. 1 overall pick can offer somewhere between 16 and 20 fantasy points most weeks.
Sit 'Em
This one is a little bold. Tua brings a lot of upside each week, but his floor is lower than many realize. He has scored fewer than 13 fantasy points in two of his last four games and has failed to reach 18 in six games this season. Now he gets the Jets, who boast one of the toughest defenses in the league -- particularly when it comes to passing yards, touchdowns and fantasy points allowed to QBs. Tua is certainly not a must-sit. But if you have another quarterback you like -- like one of the starts listed above, C.J. Stroud or Jared Goff -- you may want to play him over Tagovailoa.
Benching the NFL leader in passing yards? It’s a bit spicy, considering how awesome Howell has been in fantasy since Week 4. But, while the second-year signal-caller leads the NFL in passing yards, he is also tied for the lead in interceptions (12). This week, he gets the Cowboys, who have allowed the second-fewest passing yards and eighth-fewest fantasy PPG to QBs this season. They also excel at getting after the quarterback. They have generated pressure at the highest rate in the league (46 percent), have the second-highest sack rate (9.5 percent) and are fourth in interceptions (11). Howell is the most sacked QB in the league. Just like with Tua, if you have another option you feel comfortable with, take it.
The Broncos are one of the hottest teams in football, winning four straight to get to .500 on the season. But through that winning streak, we have seen Wilson top 200 passing yards only once. He scored fewer than 15 fantasy points in two of those wins and did not reach 19 in any. While the team is playing better ball, it has not translated to fantasy success for Russ. I would not expect that to change against the Browns, who have allowed the fewest passing yards, touchdowns and fantasy PPG to QBs this season. Sit Wilson this week.
Full disclosure: This was originally going to be Geno Smith, but now his status is up in the air for Week 12. Whether or not Geno suits up, he should not be in your starting lineup. Neither should Stafford, even against one of the more favorable defensive matchups this week. Stafford has fallen short of 235 passing yards in five straight games -- with fewer than 200 in each of his last two. He’s also come up short of multiple passing touchdowns in four straight games -- and has posted fewer than 15 fantasy points in each of those. With no teams on bye this week, you'd have to be desperate to fire up Stafford.