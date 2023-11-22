NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks for Week 12

Full disclosure: This was originally going to be Geno Smith, but now his status is up in the air for Week 12. Whether or not Geno suits up, he should not be in your starting lineup. Neither should Stafford, even against one of the more favorable defensive matchups this week. Stafford has fallen short of 235 passing yards in five straight games -- with fewer than 200 in each of his last two. He’s also come up short of multiple passing touchdowns in four straight games -- and has posted fewer than 15 fantasy points in each of those. With no teams on bye this week, you'd have to be desperate to fire up Stafford.