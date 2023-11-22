NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 12

This is a bit of a deep call, but with no Mark Andrews, you might be able to pivot to Likely. He has played the secondary role for much of this season, outside of Week 1, when he disappointed with Andrews inactive. But last year, he had two games without Andrews and a third where the lead TE exited early. Likely went for more than 75 yards or scored a touchdown in all three of those games. He came up big in Week 18, catching eight of 13 targets for 103 yards. There is no replacing Andrews, but Likely might be your best bet off waivers. He’s a good option against the Chargers, who have allowed the second-most yards and fifth-most fantasy PPG to tight ends.