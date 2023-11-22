NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 12

I was going to include Dallas' defense here, but that's rather obvious, and we have several streamers worth mentioning. (But yes, definitely start the Cowboys' D.) We’ll start with the Patriots, because ... well, Giants. Tommy DeVito may have led them to a win before heading home for chicken parm with vodka sauce and another viewing of 2 Fast 2 Furious, but he also takes a bunch of sacks. Last week alone, DeVito was sacked nine times. On the year, the Giants have taken 63 sacks, which is 12 more than any other team (the Commanders are second at 51; no other team has more than 40). Plus, Bill Belichick makes life extremely tough on rookie QBs. Not streaming the Patriots against Tommy D? Fuhgeddaboudit! (Oh, wrong segment -- sorry.)