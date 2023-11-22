NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 12

Ever get a “promotion” in title alone? That’s basically what’s happened to Warren. While he's now listed as the Steelers' starter, he still had fewer snaps and carries than Najee Harris in Week 11, with just one more target (3 to 2). And yet, Warren continues to be the more productive back, turning his limited touches into 145 yards and a touchdown. He finished the week as the RB2 overall. Warren has now scored more than 14 points in three straight. The Bengals aren’t a slam-dunk matchup, but they have allowed 4.6 yards per carry in 2023. And if the Bengals offense struggles with ﻿Jake Browning﻿ under center, affording Pittsburgh additional possessions, Warren could be in line for more touches and more chances for big plays; he has 13 runs for 10 or more yards in the last three weeks -- Harris has 12 all year. I think Warren is a top-20 fantasy RB with a lot of upside.