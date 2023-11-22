NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 12

This is a great week if you need to stream receivers. Cooks is the top option, as he has a fantastic matchup. The Commanders have allowed the most yards and touchdowns and the third-most fantasy PPG to WRs in 2023. They’ve also given up the most yards and touchdowns on deep passes. Cooks is certainly boom or bust, but there’s a high chance he goes boom this week.





Khalil Shakir is another streaming option this week against the Eagles. He has been more involved recently, topping 90 yards and 15 fantasy points in two of his last four. And the Eagles have allowed the most fantasy PPG to receivers. For deeper options, there’s Demario Douglas and Darius Slayton. Douglas has at least seven targets in three straight, and the Giants have allowed the second-most yards to receivers since Week 7. The Patriots have allowed the seventh-most in that span, and Slayton is coming off a big game. Both are purely deep-league or desperation plays.