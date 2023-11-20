Around the NFL

Ravens HC John Harbaugh says 'outside chance' Mark Andrews (ankle) can return this season

Published: Nov 20, 2023 at 03:01 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Baltimore Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews' season might not be officially over after all.

Coach John Harbaugh said tests on Andrews' ankle offered some optimism that the tight end has an "outside chance" to return at some point down the line.

"Nothing is completely definitive yet, but my understanding is in talking with our trainer and the doctors is that it wasn't as bad as initially feared right after the game," Harbaugh said Monday.

"… It wasn't as bad as it could have been. It's a little cleaner than they thought, based on the MRI. He's going to be involved with Dr. (Robert) Anderson down there in Charlotte in the next few days. We'll know more, but there might be an outside chance he could get back at some point in time. We'll just have to see how that goes. I don't want to say that's definitive by any stretch, but there is some optimism."

Andrews was injured on a tackle early in the first quarter of the Ravens' win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night when linebacker Logan Wilson landed on his leg. Initially, the Ravens believed the injury would wipe out the rest of Andrew's campaign.

It would likely take a Ravens deep postseason run for Andrews to make it back on the field this season, but with Baltimore sitting at 8-3, atop the AFC North, there is at least a chance.

