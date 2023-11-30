Bengals-Jaguars to showcase brotherly rivalry -- and connection -- between Zac Taylor and Press Taylor

Following two seasons with McVay, one as assistant wide receivers coach and one as quarterbacks coach, the Bengals brought in the 35-year-old Zac as head coach in 2019. There were questions from critics about Zac's experience, which only got louder after a slow start in his first two years, but in 2021, he took Cincy to the first of back-to-back division titles and AFC Championship Game appearances, plus the franchise's first Super Bowl berth since the 1980s, proving he was ready.

Press' elevation came as a trusted associate of Pederson, first in Philadelphia -- where he stayed on staff after Pederson took over the head coaching role in 2016 -- and now in Jacksonville. Pederson showed his strong belief in Press, who spent 2021 with the Colts, then joined Pederson with the Jaguars in 2022, this offseason by giving him full-time play-calling responsibilities.

It's a duty Pederson enjoys and excels at, so the decision spoke volumes about what Pederson thinks of Press as a coach and offensive mind. The Jaguars rank 12th in the NFL in scoring offense coming off their best two offensive performances of the season, wins over Tennessee and Houston that gave them a commanding lead in the AFC South.

One example of Jaguars coaching adjustments under Pederson and Press Taylor has been the movement of Calvin Ridley into condensed formations to help him get free for explosive plays after defenses began to increase press coverage to stop him. Another example is the variety of play-action passes and man-coverage-beater passing schemes that have Lawrence ranked fourth in the NFL in expected completion percentage (67.3%) this season, per Next Gen Stats -- an indication they are setting him up for success.

As for Zac, he and his team were dealt devastating news after a loss to the Ravens two weeks ago, with Burrow suffering a season-ending wrist injury that threw a major wrench into Cincinnati's championship hopes. Press texted Zac after the game to check on him and Burrow's status, but Zac didn't respond until after the news was public.