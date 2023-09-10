Jaguars OC Press Taylor to debut as new full-time play-caller in 2023

Taylor and Pederson have been together plenty, starting in Philadelphia in 2016. Taylor rose among the ranks on a path similar to that of his mentor, serving as a QB coach with the Eagles before being named coordinator upon Pederson's arrival in Jacksonville last season. Also similar to Pederson's rise, Taylor was allowed to get valuable experience by not only calling plays during the preseason, but also during the second halves of games of last season.

"It's kind of like coach (Andy) Reid did with me in 2015 in Kansas City," Pederson said. "Coach Reid would call the first half and he would let me call the second half with a very watchful eye."

Pederson, who led the Eagles to a win in Super Bowl LII, has thrived so far in Jacksonville. In his first season, Pederson rallied the media-darling Jags to an AFC South title after a 4-8 start and guided his team through a 27-0 first-half deficit to beat the Chargers, 31-30, during Super Wild Card Weekend.

Along the way, Pederson has empowered his players and coaches, and Taylor is the latest example.

"How does anybody gain experience if you don't put them in position to be successful?" Pederson said. "Press is a smart coach who has been in the league a long time. He's going to be a head coach one day. What better time than right now with the team we have to get that experience?"

Lawrence had a breakout season in 2022 that included 4,113 passing yards and 25 touchdowns with just eight interceptions. The addition of wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who will be a prime target for Lawrence going forward, should only help the QB's progress.