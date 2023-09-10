Jaguars OC Press Taylor to debut as new full-time play-caller in 2023

Published: Sep 10, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

Jacksonville's offense will have a new influence coming from the sidelines in 2023.

Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor, a longtime lieutenant for head coach Doug Pederson, will serve as the team's primary offensive play-caller this season, Pederson confirmed to NFL.com.

Poised to feature one of the league's most explosive and exciting offenses with Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence at the helm, Taylor will be calling the shots.

"I totally trust Press," Pederson told NFL.com. "We think alike. We've been together for a long time, and he's around Trevor all the time and knows what Trevor likes."

Related Links

Taylor and Pederson have been together plenty, starting in Philadelphia in 2016. Taylor rose among the ranks on a path similar to that of his mentor, serving as a QB coach with the Eagles before being named coordinator upon Pederson's arrival in Jacksonville last season. Also similar to Pederson's rise, Taylor was allowed to get valuable experience by not only calling plays during the preseason, but also during the second halves of games of last season.

"It's kind of like coach (Andy) Reid did with me in 2015 in Kansas City," Pederson said. "Coach Reid would call the first half and he would let me call the second half with a very watchful eye."

Pederson, who led the Eagles to a win in Super Bowl LII, has thrived so far in Jacksonville. In his first season, Pederson rallied the media-darling Jags to an AFC South title after a 4-8 start and guided his team through a 27-0 first-half deficit to beat the Chargers, 31-30, during Super Wild Card Weekend.

Along the way, Pederson has empowered his players and coaches, and Taylor is the latest example.

"How does anybody gain experience if you don't put them in position to be successful?" Pederson said. "Press is a smart coach who has been in the league a long time. He's going to be a head coach one day. What better time than right now with the team we have to get that experience?"

Lawrence had a breakout season in 2022 that included 4,113 passing yards and 25 touchdowns with just eight interceptions. The addition of wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who will be a prime target for Lawrence going forward, should only help the QB's progress.

"We have a lot of positives right now," Pederson said. "We just have to go out and do it."

Related Content

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 1 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews (quadriceps) inactive for season opener vs. Texans

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans due to a quad injury.  
news

Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren expected to split carries in Steelers' season opener vs. 49ers

Could Pittsburgh debut a running back-by-committee approach in Sunday's season opener? After a summer of intrigue at the position, ﻿Najee Harris﻿ and ﻿Jaylen Warren﻿ are expected to split carries against San Francisco.
news

Jets called about Rams QB Matthew Stafford trade before mega-trade for Aaron Rodgers

Before the Jets landed QB Aaron Rodgers this offseason, New York inquired with the Rams about possibly trading for QB Matthew Stafford, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.