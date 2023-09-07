Week 1 NFL picks: Chiefs unanimously predicted to top Lions; Jets will beat Bills in Aaron Rodgers' debut

Why Ali is taking the Eagles: Nowhere to go but up for the Patriots offense after last year's debacle, but what a brutal test for this unit right out of the gate. The Eagles' size and depth up front should pose problems for New England's run game, putting too much pressure on Mac Jones' shoulders. Quick passes and a heavy dose of 12 personnel could help the Patriots hang around, but they'll be throwing jabs against a team that thrives on landing haymakers. While I expect New England to be feisty this year, not even an offseason worth of game planning from Bill Belichick or the G.O.A.T.'s return to Foxborough can compensate for the talent gap between these two clubs. Bill O'Brien might wish he had stayed in Tuscaloosa after this one.