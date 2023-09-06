Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 6

Published: Sep 06, 2023 at 11:51 AM
RETIREMENTS

  • Carl Nassib﻿, who in 2021 became the NFL's first openly gay player to play in a regular-season game, announced his retirement on Wednesday after seven seasons.
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2023 · 0-0-0

INJURIES

  • CB Jeff Okudah (ankle) won't practice today but isn't being ruled out for Sunday's season opener, per HC Arthur Smith.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2023 · 0-0-0

INJURIES

  • S Micah Hyde will not practice Wednesday due to a back injury that popped up within the last couple days, per HC Sean McDermott.
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2023 · 0-0-0

INJURIES

  • LG Tyler Smith (hamstring) is not practicing today but the goal is for him to return this week, per HC Mike McCarthy.
  • DE Sam Williams, who suffered turf toe last Wednesday, won’t practice today, per McCarthy.
  • S Donovan Wilson (calf) won’t practice today, per McCarthy.
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2023 · 0-0-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 0-0-0

INJURIES

  • RB Zack Moss (broken arm) will practice today, HC Shane Steichen told reporters. 
  • OLB Shaq Leonard is still in concussion protocol but progressing, per Steichen. 
  • LB E.J. Speed out of concussion protocol, per Steichen.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 0-0-0

INJURIES

  • DL Foley Fatukasi had a good workout Monday and should practice today, HC Doug Pederson told reporters.
  • DB Antonio Johnson is still a week or two away with his hamstring injury, per Pederson.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2023 · 0-0-0

INJURIES

  • TE Travis Kelce, who hyperextended his knee during Tuesday's practice, appears to have a bone bruise and had a lot of swelling in his knee that needs to go down before he can play for Thursday's season opener versus the Lions, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, per sources.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2023 · 0-0-0

OTHER NEWS

  • CB Jack Jones "should be available" to play in Sunday's season opener versus the Eagles, head coach Bill Belichick announced, per The Athletic's Chad Graff. Jones on Tuesday has agreed to serve one year of probation and 48 hours of community service in exchange for prosecutors dropping eight of the nine weapons charges he faced in connection with his June arrest at a security checkpoint at Boston's Logan Airport for allegedly having two loaded guns in his carry-on bag.
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2023 · 0-0-0

OTHER NEWS

  • DE Nick Bosa remains absent from the building amid his holdout for a contract extension and his status for Week 1 is now in doubt, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2023 · 0-0-0

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

