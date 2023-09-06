NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
RETIREMENTS
- Carl Nassib, who in 2021 became the NFL's first openly gay player to play in a regular-season game, announced his retirement on Wednesday after seven seasons.
INJURIES
- CB Jeff Okudah (ankle) won't practice today but isn't being ruled out for Sunday's season opener, per HC Arthur Smith.
INJURIES
- S Micah Hyde will not practice Wednesday due to a back injury that popped up within the last couple days, per HC Sean McDermott.
INJURIES
- LG Tyler Smith (hamstring) is not practicing today but the goal is for him to return this week, per HC Mike McCarthy.
- DE Sam Williams, who suffered turf toe last Wednesday, won’t practice today, per McCarthy.
- S Donovan Wilson (calf) won’t practice today, per McCarthy.
INJURIES
- S Brandon Hill placed on practice squad injured list.
SIGNINGS
- RB Larry Rountree (practice squad)
- S Scott Nelson (practice squad)
INJURIES
- RB Zack Moss (broken arm) will practice today, HC Shane Steichen told reporters.
- OLB Shaq Leonard is still in concussion protocol but progressing, per Steichen.
- LB E.J. Speed out of concussion protocol, per Steichen.
INJURIES
- DL Foley Fatukasi had a good workout Monday and should practice today, HC Doug Pederson told reporters.
- DB Antonio Johnson is still a week or two away with his hamstring injury, per Pederson.
INJURIES
- TE Travis Kelce, who hyperextended his knee during Tuesday's practice, appears to have a bone bruise and had a lot of swelling in his knee that needs to go down before he can play for Thursday's season opener versus the Lions, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, per sources.
OTHER NEWS
- CB Jack Jones "should be available" to play in Sunday's season opener versus the Eagles, head coach Bill Belichick announced, per The Athletic's Chad Graff. Jones on Tuesday has agreed to serve one year of probation and 48 hours of community service in exchange for prosecutors dropping eight of the nine weapons charges he faced in connection with his June arrest at a security checkpoint at Boston's Logan Airport for allegedly having two loaded guns in his carry-on bag.
OTHER NEWS
- DE Nick Bosa remains absent from the building amid his holdout for a contract extension and his status for Week 1 is now in doubt, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- WR Jamison Crowder (practice squad)
- S Keidron Smith (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- C Nolan Laufenberg (practice squad)
- DE William Bradley-King (practice squad)