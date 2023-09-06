Raiders HC Josh McDaniels: Chandler Jones away from team amid 'private matter'

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said on Wednesday that defensive end Chandler Jones is currently not at the team's facility and described the situation as a "private matter" one day after Jones indicated in since-deleted social media posts that he no longer wanted to play for McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.

"It's a personal situation and a private matter," McDaniels told reporters. "We have dealt with it, and I am not going to talk about it."

Jones posted on Instagram on Tuesday, "It's a shame that I am a top athlete with 112 sacks in the NFL and I have to go to a local gym to work out during the season for no apparent reason this is wild to me Josh and you know it you need to do what's right."

It was unclear what timeframe Jones was referring to. He missed a stretch of recent practices because of an unspecified injury, but then returned last week.

Regardless, he posted he didn't "wanna play for the Raiders" if McDaniels and Ziegler were still in control.

Jones said he preferred that defensive coordinator Patrick Graham take over as head coach.

Those posts differed from what Jones wrote on social media on Monday, saying he "can't wait to play this year! Feelin great in practice!"