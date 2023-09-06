Carl Nassib, first active NFL player to come out as gay, announces retirement from football

"Big moments like this are a time for gratitude," Nassib wrote. "I want to thank God, my family and my friends for always being there for me even when I didn't realize it. I want to thank my agent Brian Ayrault. Staying with you to WME was one of the best decisions I have ever made. Brian was the first person in the football industry I came out to and he didn't blink. He encouraged and motivated me to follow through with my announcement and to make as big of an impact as I possibly could. I want to also thank Jason Licht and John Spytek. These two reignited my career not once... but twice. I was fired twice and they picked me up both times. I played my best football in Tampa and it never would have happened if it wasn't for those two legends.