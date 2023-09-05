Rank's Flex 150

2023 fantasy football flex rankings: Top 150 RB/WR/TE options in Week 1

Published: Sep 05, 2023 at 03:15 PM
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

Pondering some tough flex choices for your fantasy lineup? Adam Rank sorts through the running backs, receivers and tight ends to present his top 150 flex options each week for the 2023 fantasy football season, with some useful nuggets of analysis sprinkled in. The ranking is based on a 0.5 PPR scoring format.

FLEX RANKINGS: 1-50

Rank Position Rank Week 1 Opponent
1. Justin Jefferson WR1 vs. Buccaneers
2. Christian McCaffrey RB1 at Steelers
3. Austin Ekeler RB2 vs. Dolphins
4. Nick Chubb RB3 vs. Bengals
5. Saquon Barkley RB4 vs. Cowboys
6. Tony Pollard RB5 at Giants
7. Ja'Marr Chase WR2 at Browns
8. CeeDee Lamb WR3 at Giants
9. Tyreek Hill WR4 at Chargers
10. Bijan Robinson RB6 vs. Panthers
11. Derrick Henry RB7 at Saints
12. A.J. Brown WR5 at Patriots
13. Amon-Ra St. Brown WR6 at Chiefs
14. Garrett Wilson WR7 vs. Bills
15. Chris Olave WR8 vs. Titans
16. Stefon Diggs WR9 at Jets
17. Joe Mixon RB8 at Browns
18. Aaron Jones RB9 at Bears
19. Rhamondre Stevenson RB10 vs. Eagles
20. Travis Etienne RB11 at Colts
21. Davante Adams WR10 at Broncos
22. Keenan Allen WR11 vs. Dolphins
23. Jahmyr Gibbs RB12 at Chiefs
24. DK Metcalf WR12 vs. Rams
25. Josh Jacobs RB13 at Broncos
26. J.K. Dobbins RB14 vs. Texans
27. Miles Sanders RB15 at Falcons
28. Cam Akers RB16 at Seahawks
29. DJ Moore WR13 vs. Packers
30. Dameon Pierce RB17 at Ravens
31. Travis Kelce TE1 vs. Lions
32. Isiah Pacheco RB18 vs. Lions
33. Alexander Mattison RB19 vs. Buccaneers
34. Jaylen Waddle WR14 at Chargers
35. DeVonta Smith WR15 at Patriots
36. Tee Higgins WR16 at Browns
37. Kenneth Walker III RB20 vs. Rams
38. Najee Harris RB21 vs. 49ers
39. Amari Cooper WR17 vs. Bengals
40. Calvin Ridley WR18 at Colts
41. Deebo Samuel WR19 at Steelers
42. Jahan Dotson WR20 vs. Cardinals
43. DeAndre Hopkins WR21 at Saints
44. Rachaad White RB22 at Vikings
45. Christian Watson WR22 at Bears
46. Tyler Lockett WR23 vs. Rams
47. Drake London WR24 vs. Panthers
48. Mark Andrews TE2 vs. Texans
49. James Conner RB23 at Commanders
50. Chris Godwin WR25 at Vikings
  • Saquon Barkley, the RB5 in fantasy football last season, lands in my top 10 this week. He had nine games with at least 18 fantasy points in 2022, tied for second-most among running backs.
  • Tony Pollard averaged 19.8 fantasy points per game from Week 8 through 18 last season, which ranked third among running backs during that span. His touches, scrimmage yards and fantasy points have increased with each year he's been in the league. I know defenses can change, but the Giants, who host the Cowboys on Sunday night, did allow the fourth-most rushing yards last year.
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown, my WR6 this week, has averaged 19.1 fantasy points per game since Week 13 of the 2021 season. To put that in perspective, WR1 Justin Jefferson averaged 21.69 points per game last season.
  • Chris Olave had 660 unrealized air yards last season, second-most in the league, per PFF. Derek Carr should help in that area. He ranked fourth in air yards per attempt last year.
  • A lot of people are out on Rhamondre Stevenson this year, but if you did draft him, you want to make sure my RB10 is in your lineup this week. Yes, Ezekiel Elliott (RB52) had the second-most goal-line touches among running backs in the NFL last year with the Cowboys, but the Stevenson-Elliott pairing feels like James White-LeGarrette Blount all over again. Which will be a good thing for both players as the season plays out.
  • Davante Adams is a proven producer, having posted a league-high 14 receiving touchdowns last year. But we have yet to see how he'll mesh with Jimmy Garoppolo. Adams will be going up against a Broncos defense that allowed the third-fewest points to the receiver position last year.
  • The one offense I'm watching the most this season will be the Ravens' unit, with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. I'm really excited to get J.K. Dobbins (RB14) back in the lineup, as he looked pretty good in camp this summer.
  • I was all set to slot Travis Kelce into the No. 2 overall slot until the troubling news came down on Tuesday of his hyperextended knee. Without knowing, at this point, if he'll be playing Thursday, I'll rank him here as if he's operating in a limited capacity -- and I'd still take a limited Kelce as my TE1.
  • Calvin Ridley hasn't played in a regular season game since Week 7 of the 2021 campaign, but there are high expectations for him entering his first full year with the Jaguars. Head coach Doug Pederson loves to spread the ball around. Jaguars receivers had 64.3 percent of the target share in 2022, which was the fourth highest in the NFL.
  • I love Deebo Samuel (WR19). He's one of the most exciting players in the league. But he had more rushing touchdowns (three) than receiving touchdowns (two) last year. He might be a guy better just enjoyed as a real-life person to root for and not on your fantasy team. But it's probably too late to say that, so if you have him on your squad, start him! Yay!
  • The toe injury Terry McLaurin (WR37) suffered last month has me nervous, which is why Jahan Dotson (WR20) might be the better value this week. Remember, though, McLaurin had 70-plus receiving yards in four of the final five games last season. He's also recorded 120-plus targets in three straight seasons.
  • DeAndre Hopkins is interesting because I love the talent. But A.J. Brown is the only top-20 fantasy wide receiver the Titans have had in the last nine seasons. The Saints, who host the Titans in Week 1, allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers last year.
  • You might notice Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, my WR26 entering fantasy football season, is not included here. He is still recovering from the hamstring injury he suffered late last month, and I do not expect him to be effective if he plays in Week 1.

FLEX RANKINGS: 51-100

Player Position Rank Week 1 Opponent
51. Mike Williams WR26 vs. Dolphins
52. James Cook RB24 at Jets
53. George Pickens WR27 vs. 49ers
54. Breece Hall RB25 vs. Bills
55. Skyy Moore WR28 vs. Lions
56. Antonio Gibson RB26 vs. Cardinals
57. Brandon Aiyuk WR29 at Steelers
58. T.J. Hockenson TE3 vs. Buccaneers
59. David Montgomery RB27 at Chiefs
60. Mike Evans WR30 at Vikings
61. D'Andre Swift RB28 at Patriots
62. Jamaal Williams RB29 vs. Titans
63. Brian Robinson RB30 vs. Cardinals
64. Christian Kirk WR31 at Colts
65. Brandin Cooks WR32 at Giants
66. Javonte Williams RB31 vs. Raiders
67. Khalil Herbert RB32 vs. Packers
68. Raheem Mostert RB33 at Chargers
69. Samaje Perine RB34 vs. Raiders
70. Michael Pittman Jr. WR33 at Colts
71. Marquise Brown WR34 at Commanders
72. Darren Waller TE4 vs. Cowboys
73. Jordan Addison WR35 vs. Buccaneers
74. Diontae Johnson WR36 vs. 49ers
75. Terry McLaurin WR37 vs. Cardinals
76. Dalvin Cook RB35 vs. Bills
77. Courtland Sutton WR38 vs. Raiders
78. Zay Flowers WR39 vs. Texans
79. AJ Dillon RB36 at Bears
80. George Kittle TE5 at Steelers
81. Dallas Goedert TE6 at Patriots
82. JuJu Smith-Schuster WR40 vs. Eagles
83. Nico Collins WR41 at Ravens
84. Evan Engram TE7 at Colts
85. Jerick McKinnon RB37 vs. Lions
86. Elijah Moore WR42 vs. Bengals
87. Adam Thielen WR43 at Falcons
88. Kyle Pitts TE8 vs. Panthers
89. David Njoku TE9 vs. Bengals
90. Treylon Burks WR44 at Saints
91. Michael Thomas WR45 vs. Titans
92. Tyler Boyd WR46 at Browns
93. Darnell Mooney WR47 vs. Packers
94. Jakobi Meyers WR48 at Broncos
95. Allen Lazard WR49 vs. Bills
96. Rashod Bateman WR50 vs. Texans
97. Gabe Davis WR51 at Jets
98. Odell Beckham Jr. WR52 vs. Texans
99. Cooper Kupp WR53 at Seahawks
100. Zach Charbonnet RB38 vs. Rams
  • George Pickens, my WR27 this week, averaged 11 fantasy points per game when Kenny Pickett played quarterback for Pittsburgh last season. Pickens also accounted for 33.3 percent of the team's receiving touchdowns in 2022.
  • I went into fantasy draft season thinking Breece Hall, coming off an ACL tear, was going to be eased into action with Dalvin Cook taking the bulk of the early work for the Jets, but now I'm not so sure. Cook, who underwent offseason shoulder surgery, has been limited in practices since signing with the Jets last month. Head coach Robert Saleh said on Monday that the team is "gonna be smart" with how it uses the running backs.
  • T.J. Hockenson, who led all tight ends in routes run last year, matches up against the Bucs' defense in Week 1. Tampa Bay was in the middle of the pack against tight ends in 2022, but Hockenson has averaged a sizzling 18.8 fantasy points per game in Week 1 during his career. Amaze your friends around the water cooler with that nugget.
  • As Brandin Cooks gets ready to make his Cowboys debut, now's a good time to remember he's posted at least one 1,000-yard season for each of his four previous teams. Cooks has also logged 110-plus targets in six of his nine seasons.
  • Kyle Pitts' 2022 season (28 catches, 356 yards, two touchdowns in 10 games) was a huge bummer. But my TE8 this week did have 17 targets of 20-plus air yards. He was also targeted 5.9 times per game, which was tied for seventh in the league among tight ends. Great for a pass-catcher playing on a Falcons team that is one of the most run-focused in the NFL. He's still a great value if you drafted him.
  • Obviously, the Cooper Kupp situation bears monitoring. Head coach Sean McVay said on Monday that Kupp is day to day and mentioned that Kupp was still in Minnesota seeing a specialist regarding his hamstring issue. Given the uncertainty about his status, I currently have him at No. 99 on my flex list for Week 1. I haven't added Rams WR Puka Nacua to my fantasy teams just yet. But I'm keeping an eye on things. If Kupp can't go, we can probably expect heavier volume for Tyler Higbee and Cam Akers.

FLEX RANKINGS: 101-150

Player Position Rank Week 1 Opponent
101. Jaylen Warren RB39 vs. 49ers
102. Kadarius Toney WR54 vs. Lions
103. Tyler Allgeier RB40 vs. Panthers
104. Deon Jackson RB41 vs. Jaguars
105. Pat Freiermuth TE10 vs. 49ers
106. Dalton Schultz TE11 at Ravens
107. Marvin Mims Jr. WR55 vs. Raiders
108. Tyler Higbee TE12 at Seahawks
109. Van Jefferson WR56 at Seahawks
110. Chigoziem Okonkwo TE13 at Saints
111. Juwan Johnson TE14 vs. Titans
112. Jalin Hyatt WR57 vs. Cowboys
113. Zay Jones WR58 at Colts
114. Romeo Doubs WR59 at Bears
115. DJ Chark WR60 at Falcons
116. Rondale Moore WR61 at Commanders
117. Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR62 vs. Lions
118. Michael Gallup WR63 at Giants
119. Quentin Johnston WR64 vs. Dolphins
120. De'Von Achane RB42 at Chargers
121. Gus Edwards RB43 vs. Texans
122. Kenneth Gainwell RB44 at Patriots
123. Elijah Mitchell RB45 at Steelers
124. Gerald Everett TE15 vs. Dolphins
125. Alec Pierce WR65 vs. Jaguars
126. Cole Kmet TE16 vs. Packers
127. Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR66 vs. Rams
128. Curtis Samuel WR67 vs. Cardinals
129. Isaiah Hodgins WR68 vs. Cowboys
130. Donovan Peoples-Jones WR69 vs. Bengals
131. Rashaad Penny RB46 at Patriots
132. Damien Harris RB47 vs. Eagles
133. Tank Bigsby RB48 at Colts
134. Jonathan Mingo WR70 at Falcons
135. Parris Campbell WR71 vs. Cowboys
136. Dalton Kincaid TE17 at Jets
137. Sam LaPorta TE18 at Chiefs
138. Devin Singletary RB49 at Ravens
139. Kendre Miller RB50 vs. Titans
140. Roschon Johnson RB51 vs. Packers
141. K.J. Osborn WR72 vs. Buccaneers
142. DeVante Parker WR73 vs. Eagles
143. Greg Dulcich TE19 vs. Raiders
144. Hunter Renfrow WR74 at Broncos
145. Josh Downs WR75 vs. Jaguars
146. Ezekiel Elliott RB52 vs. Eagles
147. Noah Fant TE20 vs. Rams
148. Mike Gesicki TE21 vs. Eagles
149. Hunter Henry TE22 vs. Eagles
150. Evan Hull RB53 vs. Jaguars

