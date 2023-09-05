2023 fantasy football flex rankings: Top 150 RB/WR/TE options in Week 1

Pondering some tough flex choices for your fantasy lineup? Adam Rank sorts through the running backs, receivers and tight ends to present his top 150 flex options each week for the 2023 fantasy football season, with some useful nuggets of analysis sprinkled in. The ranking is based on a 0.5 PPR scoring format.
FLEX RANKINGS: 1-50
|Rank
|Position Rank
|Week 1 Opponent
|1. Justin Jefferson
|WR1
|vs. Buccaneers
|2. Christian McCaffrey
|RB1
|at Steelers
|3. Austin Ekeler
|RB2
|vs. Dolphins
|4. Nick Chubb
|RB3
|vs. Bengals
|5. Saquon Barkley
|RB4
|vs. Cowboys
|6. Tony Pollard
|RB5
|at Giants
|7. Ja'Marr Chase
|WR2
|at Browns
|8. CeeDee Lamb
|WR3
|at Giants
|9. Tyreek Hill
|WR4
|at Chargers
|10. Bijan Robinson
|RB6
|vs. Panthers
|11. Derrick Henry
|RB7
|at Saints
|12. A.J. Brown
|WR5
|at Patriots
|13. Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR6
|at Chiefs
|14. Garrett Wilson
|WR7
|vs. Bills
|15. Chris Olave
|WR8
|vs. Titans
|16. Stefon Diggs
|WR9
|at Jets
|17. Joe Mixon
|RB8
|at Browns
|18. Aaron Jones
|RB9
|at Bears
|19. Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB10
|vs. Eagles
|20. Travis Etienne
|RB11
|at Colts
|21. Davante Adams
|WR10
|at Broncos
|22. Keenan Allen
|WR11
|vs. Dolphins
|23. Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB12
|at Chiefs
|24. DK Metcalf
|WR12
|vs. Rams
|25. Josh Jacobs
|RB13
|at Broncos
|26. J.K. Dobbins
|RB14
|vs. Texans
|27. Miles Sanders
|RB15
|at Falcons
|28. Cam Akers
|RB16
|at Seahawks
|29. DJ Moore
|WR13
|vs. Packers
|30. Dameon Pierce
|RB17
|at Ravens
|31. Travis Kelce
|TE1
|vs. Lions
|32. Isiah Pacheco
|RB18
|vs. Lions
|33. Alexander Mattison
|RB19
|vs. Buccaneers
|34. Jaylen Waddle
|WR14
|at Chargers
|35. DeVonta Smith
|WR15
|at Patriots
|36. Tee Higgins
|WR16
|at Browns
|37. Kenneth Walker III
|RB20
|vs. Rams
|38. Najee Harris
|RB21
|vs. 49ers
|39. Amari Cooper
|WR17
|vs. Bengals
|40. Calvin Ridley
|WR18
|at Colts
|41. Deebo Samuel
|WR19
|at Steelers
|42. Jahan Dotson
|WR20
|vs. Cardinals
|43. DeAndre Hopkins
|WR21
|at Saints
|44. Rachaad White
|RB22
|at Vikings
|45. Christian Watson
|WR22
|at Bears
|46. Tyler Lockett
|WR23
|vs. Rams
|47. Drake London
|WR24
|vs. Panthers
|48. Mark Andrews
|TE2
|vs. Texans
|49. James Conner
|RB23
|at Commanders
|50. Chris Godwin
|WR25
|at Vikings
- Saquon Barkley, the RB5 in fantasy football last season, lands in my top 10 this week. He had nine games with at least 18 fantasy points in 2022, tied for second-most among running backs.
- Tony Pollard averaged 19.8 fantasy points per game from Week 8 through 18 last season, which ranked third among running backs during that span. His touches, scrimmage yards and fantasy points have increased with each year he's been in the league. I know defenses can change, but the Giants, who host the Cowboys on Sunday night, did allow the fourth-most rushing yards last year.
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, my WR6 this week, has averaged 19.1 fantasy points per game since Week 13 of the 2021 season. To put that in perspective, WR1 Justin Jefferson averaged 21.69 points per game last season.
- Chris Olave had 660 unrealized air yards last season, second-most in the league, per PFF. Derek Carr should help in that area. He ranked fourth in air yards per attempt last year.
- A lot of people are out on Rhamondre Stevenson this year, but if you did draft him, you want to make sure my RB10 is in your lineup this week. Yes, Ezekiel Elliott (RB52) had the second-most goal-line touches among running backs in the NFL last year with the Cowboys, but the Stevenson-Elliott pairing feels like James White-LeGarrette Blount all over again. Which will be a good thing for both players as the season plays out.
- Davante Adams is a proven producer, having posted a league-high 14 receiving touchdowns last year. But we have yet to see how he'll mesh with Jimmy Garoppolo. Adams will be going up against a Broncos defense that allowed the third-fewest points to the receiver position last year.
- The one offense I'm watching the most this season will be the Ravens' unit, with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. I'm really excited to get J.K. Dobbins (RB14) back in the lineup, as he looked pretty good in camp this summer.
- I was all set to slot Travis Kelce into the No. 2 overall slot until the troubling news came down on Tuesday of his hyperextended knee. Without knowing, at this point, if he'll be playing Thursday, I'll rank him here as if he's operating in a limited capacity -- and I'd still take a limited Kelce as my TE1.
- Calvin Ridley hasn't played in a regular season game since Week 7 of the 2021 campaign, but there are high expectations for him entering his first full year with the Jaguars. Head coach Doug Pederson loves to spread the ball around. Jaguars receivers had 64.3 percent of the target share in 2022, which was the fourth highest in the NFL.
- I love Deebo Samuel (WR19). He's one of the most exciting players in the league. But he had more rushing touchdowns (three) than receiving touchdowns (two) last year. He might be a guy better just enjoyed as a real-life person to root for and not on your fantasy team. But it's probably too late to say that, so if you have him on your squad, start him! Yay!
- The toe injury Terry McLaurin (WR37) suffered last month has me nervous, which is why Jahan Dotson (WR20) might be the better value this week. Remember, though, McLaurin had 70-plus receiving yards in four of the final five games last season. He's also recorded 120-plus targets in three straight seasons.
- DeAndre Hopkins is interesting because I love the talent. But A.J. Brown is the only top-20 fantasy wide receiver the Titans have had in the last nine seasons. The Saints, who host the Titans in Week 1, allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers last year.
- You might notice Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, my WR26 entering fantasy football season, is not included here. He is still recovering from the hamstring injury he suffered late last month, and I do not expect him to be effective if he plays in Week 1.
FLEX RANKINGS: 51-100
|Player
|Position Rank
|Week 1 Opponent
|51. Mike Williams
|WR26
|vs. Dolphins
|52. James Cook
|RB24
|at Jets
|53. George Pickens
|WR27
|vs. 49ers
|54. Breece Hall
|RB25
|vs. Bills
|55. Skyy Moore
|WR28
|vs. Lions
|56. Antonio Gibson
|RB26
|vs. Cardinals
|57. Brandon Aiyuk
|WR29
|at Steelers
|58. T.J. Hockenson
|TE3
|vs. Buccaneers
|59. David Montgomery
|RB27
|at Chiefs
|60. Mike Evans
|WR30
|at Vikings
|61. D'Andre Swift
|RB28
|at Patriots
|62. Jamaal Williams
|RB29
|vs. Titans
|63. Brian Robinson
|RB30
|vs. Cardinals
|64. Christian Kirk
|WR31
|at Colts
|65. Brandin Cooks
|WR32
|at Giants
|66. Javonte Williams
|RB31
|vs. Raiders
|67. Khalil Herbert
|RB32
|vs. Packers
|68. Raheem Mostert
|RB33
|at Chargers
|69. Samaje Perine
|RB34
|vs. Raiders
|70. Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR33
|at Colts
|71. Marquise Brown
|WR34
|at Commanders
|72. Darren Waller
|TE4
|vs. Cowboys
|73. Jordan Addison
|WR35
|vs. Buccaneers
|74. Diontae Johnson
|WR36
|vs. 49ers
|75. Terry McLaurin
|WR37
|vs. Cardinals
|76. Dalvin Cook
|RB35
|vs. Bills
|77. Courtland Sutton
|WR38
|vs. Raiders
|78. Zay Flowers
|WR39
|vs. Texans
|79. AJ Dillon
|RB36
|at Bears
|80. George Kittle
|TE5
|at Steelers
|81. Dallas Goedert
|TE6
|at Patriots
|82. JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR40
|vs. Eagles
|83. Nico Collins
|WR41
|at Ravens
|84. Evan Engram
|TE7
|at Colts
|85. Jerick McKinnon
|RB37
|vs. Lions
|86. Elijah Moore
|WR42
|vs. Bengals
|87. Adam Thielen
|WR43
|at Falcons
|88. Kyle Pitts
|TE8
|vs. Panthers
|89. David Njoku
|TE9
|vs. Bengals
|90. Treylon Burks
|WR44
|at Saints
|91. Michael Thomas
|WR45
|vs. Titans
|92. Tyler Boyd
|WR46
|at Browns
|93. Darnell Mooney
|WR47
|vs. Packers
|94. Jakobi Meyers
|WR48
|at Broncos
|95. Allen Lazard
|WR49
|vs. Bills
|96. Rashod Bateman
|WR50
|vs. Texans
|97. Gabe Davis
|WR51
|at Jets
|98. Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR52
|vs. Texans
|99. Cooper Kupp
|WR53
|at Seahawks
|100. Zach Charbonnet
|RB38
|vs. Rams
- George Pickens, my WR27 this week, averaged 11 fantasy points per game when Kenny Pickett played quarterback for Pittsburgh last season. Pickens also accounted for 33.3 percent of the team's receiving touchdowns in 2022.
- I went into fantasy draft season thinking Breece Hall, coming off an ACL tear, was going to be eased into action with Dalvin Cook taking the bulk of the early work for the Jets, but now I'm not so sure. Cook, who underwent offseason shoulder surgery, has been limited in practices since signing with the Jets last month. Head coach Robert Saleh said on Monday that the team is "gonna be smart" with how it uses the running backs.
- T.J. Hockenson, who led all tight ends in routes run last year, matches up against the Bucs' defense in Week 1. Tampa Bay was in the middle of the pack against tight ends in 2022, but Hockenson has averaged a sizzling 18.8 fantasy points per game in Week 1 during his career. Amaze your friends around the water cooler with that nugget.
- As Brandin Cooks gets ready to make his Cowboys debut, now's a good time to remember he's posted at least one 1,000-yard season for each of his four previous teams. Cooks has also logged 110-plus targets in six of his nine seasons.
- Kyle Pitts' 2022 season (28 catches, 356 yards, two touchdowns in 10 games) was a huge bummer. But my TE8 this week did have 17 targets of 20-plus air yards. He was also targeted 5.9 times per game, which was tied for seventh in the league among tight ends. Great for a pass-catcher playing on a Falcons team that is one of the most run-focused in the NFL. He's still a great value if you drafted him.
- Obviously, the Cooper Kupp situation bears monitoring. Head coach Sean McVay said on Monday that Kupp is day to day and mentioned that Kupp was still in Minnesota seeing a specialist regarding his hamstring issue. Given the uncertainty about his status, I currently have him at No. 99 on my flex list for Week 1. I haven't added Rams WR Puka Nacua to my fantasy teams just yet. But I'm keeping an eye on things. If Kupp can't go, we can probably expect heavier volume for Tyler Higbee and Cam Akers.
FLEX RANKINGS: 101-150
|Player
|Position Rank
|Week 1 Opponent
|101. Jaylen Warren
|RB39
|vs. 49ers
|102. Kadarius Toney
|WR54
|vs. Lions
|103. Tyler Allgeier
|RB40
|vs. Panthers
|104. Deon Jackson
|RB41
|vs. Jaguars
|105. Pat Freiermuth
|TE10
|vs. 49ers
|106. Dalton Schultz
|TE11
|at Ravens
|107. Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR55
|vs. Raiders
|108. Tyler Higbee
|TE12
|at Seahawks
|109. Van Jefferson
|WR56
|at Seahawks
|110. Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TE13
|at Saints
|111. Juwan Johnson
|TE14
|vs. Titans
|112. Jalin Hyatt
|WR57
|vs. Cowboys
|113. Zay Jones
|WR58
|at Colts
|114. Romeo Doubs
|WR59
|at Bears
|115. DJ Chark
|WR60
|at Falcons
|116. Rondale Moore
|WR61
|at Commanders
|117. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR62
|vs. Lions
|118. Michael Gallup
|WR63
|at Giants
|119. Quentin Johnston
|WR64
|vs. Dolphins
|120. De'Von Achane
|RB42
|at Chargers
|121. Gus Edwards
|RB43
|vs. Texans
|122. Kenneth Gainwell
|RB44
|at Patriots
|123. Elijah Mitchell
|RB45
|at Steelers
|124. Gerald Everett
|TE15
|vs. Dolphins
|125. Alec Pierce
|WR65
|vs. Jaguars
|126. Cole Kmet
|TE16
|vs. Packers
|127. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR66
|vs. Rams
|128. Curtis Samuel
|WR67
|vs. Cardinals
|129. Isaiah Hodgins
|WR68
|vs. Cowboys
|130. Donovan Peoples-Jones
|WR69
|vs. Bengals
|131. Rashaad Penny
|RB46
|at Patriots
|132. Damien Harris
|RB47
|vs. Eagles
|133. Tank Bigsby
|RB48
|at Colts
|134. Jonathan Mingo
|WR70
|at Falcons
|135. Parris Campbell
|WR71
|vs. Cowboys
|136. Dalton Kincaid
|TE17
|at Jets
|137. Sam LaPorta
|TE18
|at Chiefs
|138. Devin Singletary
|RB49
|at Ravens
|139. Kendre Miller
|RB50
|vs. Titans
|140. Roschon Johnson
|RB51
|vs. Packers
|141. K.J. Osborn
|WR72
|vs. Buccaneers
|142. DeVante Parker
|WR73
|vs. Eagles
|143. Greg Dulcich
|TE19
|vs. Raiders
|144. Hunter Renfrow
|WR74
|at Broncos
|145. Josh Downs
|WR75
|vs. Jaguars
|146. Ezekiel Elliott
|RB52
|vs. Eagles
|147. Noah Fant
|TE20
|vs. Rams
|148. Mike Gesicki
|TE21
|vs. Eagles
|149. Hunter Henry
|TE22
|vs. Eagles
|150. Evan Hull
|RB53
|vs. Jaguars