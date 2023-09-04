Robert Saleh: Jets 'gonna be smart' with reps for RBs Breece Hall, Dalvin Cook in Week 1 vs. Bills

"I don't know if I want to call it a snap count, but we are gonna be smart with them," Saleh said. "We'll continue to evaluate and build up what we think Monday needs to be, but it's not that we're putting a snap count on it. It's just they're two really good football players; Michael Carter's a really good football player, and just trying to find a way to feature all of them, along with the receivers and tight ends that we have. So there's gonna be enough to go around."