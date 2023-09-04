Robert Saleh: Jets 'gonna be smart' with reps for RBs Breece Hall, Dalvin Cook in Week 1 vs. Bills

The New York Jets will have their full complement of running backs to open the 2023 campaign.
Coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook will suit up against the Buffalo Bills in prime time on Sept. 11. He added that there is no planned snap count restriction for either running back coming off injury, but the club would be prudent with their usage out of the gate.
"I don't know if I want to call it a snap count, but we are gonna be smart with them," Saleh said. "We'll continue to evaluate and build up what we think Monday needs to be, but it's not that we're putting a snap count on it. It's just they're two really good football players; Michael Carter's a really good football player, and just trying to find a way to feature all of them, along with the receivers and tight ends that we have. So there's gonna be enough to go around."
Hall suffered a torn ACL in Week 7 of his rookie campaign. Gang Green has been optimistic all offseason the second-year back would be ready to start the 2023 season. The main question is how quickly the dual-threat can bounce back from serious injury.
The Jets signed Cook last month to add a final game-breaking piece to the offense. Cook underwent shoulder surgery this offseason, and despite being limited in practices since signing, the running back has said he feels better than he has in years.
It's no surprise Saleh and his staff will spend the early part of the season being "smart" with rep counts for both backs -- particularly when it comes to Hall, who could take some time before he gets back to full speed. It might take several weeks before a consistent running back rotation sorts itself out in New York.