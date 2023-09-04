2023 NFL season preview: Fifty-eight things to watch on the road to Super Bowl LVIII

11) Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs | Week 1, Sept. 7 (Thursday night): Are the Lions really contenders? Is there any reason to think the Chiefs are not a dynasty? After an offseason of build-up, there's no better way to find out.

13) Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers | Week 1, Sept. 10: Two of the most exciting quarterbacks in the game in Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert. Two AFC teams hoping for a playoff breakthrough. This game might tell us which has the better chance.

14) Buffalo Bills at New York Jets | Week 1, Sept. 11 (Monday night): The NFL is all in on Aaron Rodgers with the Jets, and the schedulers gave everyone what they wanted -- a first look at whether Rodgers can upend the AFC East. Or if the Bills, with Sean McDermott calling defensive plays, are finally ready to make a Super Bowl run.

15) Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals | Week 2, Sept. 17: Lamar Jackson is back to good health with the best group of receivers he has ever played with and a new offensive coordinator (Todd Monken) he seems to be meshing with. Is that enough to threaten the current kings of the AFC North?

16) New England Patriots at New York Jets | Week 3, Sept. 24: The Jets last beat the Patriots in December of 2015 -- that's 14 straight losses. If the Jets are going anywhere this season, they have to finally slay their personal Goliath.

17) New York Jets at Denver Broncos | Week 5, Oct. 8: Admittedly, we did not initially anticipate caring quite this much about this game. But then Sean Payton talked trash about Nathaniel Hackett and the Jets. And Aaron Rodgers fired back in defense of a coach he loves. Now, even the pregame warmups will be must-see.

20) Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers | Week 8, Oct. 29: By the time this game is played, C.J. Stroud (the No. 2 overall pick this year) and Bryce Young (the No. 1 overall pick) may have worked through some of their rookie growing pains. That could give us a glimpse into the future.

21) Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers | Week 8, Oct. 29: The Packers are finally Jordan Love's team. What better test for him than the defending division champions?

22) Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals | Week 9, Nov. 5 (Sunday night): A showdown of AFC contenders, in what will surely be an emotional night for Damar Hamlin and everyone else.

24) San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles | Week 13, Dec. 3: Perhaps the two best teams in the NFC stage a late-season preview to a possible rematch of last season's conference title bout.