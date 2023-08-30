Saints WR Michael Thomas details body rejecting hardware from ankle, toe surgeries

Thomas was a 1% NFL receiver before the injuries and resulting surgical issues wiped out the past three seasons. The hardware in his toe was removed this offseason, allowing him to participate in training camp.

Ahead of the 2023 season, the Saints have liked what they've seen from the 30-year-old receiver. Of course, there was optimism that he might finally return for good last year, but that lasted just three games. At this stage, Thomas is an unknown quantity. Is he the perennial Pro Bowler who can slant defenses to death? Is he a decoy? Is he destined to be injured until his career ultimately ends?

The start of the season will answer some questions. Still, New Orleans will likely have to hold its breath weekly through December, hoping another injury doesn't spawn before making any declarative statements.