Veteran TE Jimmy Graham makes Saints' initial 53-man roster for 2023 NFL season

Published: Aug 29, 2023 at 06:31 PM
Nick Shook

Jimmy Graham's strong performance in New Orleans' preseason finale earned him a place on the Saints' initial 53-man roster.

This wasn't a charity spot for a past franchise hero. Saints head coach Dennis Allen put Graham to the test, and the veteran delivered, catching three passes for 34 yards and a touchdown in this past weekend's preseason finale that can only be described as vintage Graham.

Graham previously missed the Saints' second preseason game after what the club defined as a "medical episode" likely involving a seizure in Los Angeles, putting more importance on his Sunday performance against the Texans.

Like a fine wine, Graham's post-up job went smoothly, as he boxed out a defender and caught a high pass from Jameis Winston for six points. Two days later, New Orleans' decisions on cutdown day stated a clear message: This bottle was worth bringing from the darkness of the cellar into the light.

"I started to see signs of what I was looking for out in L.A. in the practices against the Chargers," Allen said on Tuesday of Graham's performance during the preseason, per NewOrleans.Football. "I think that continued into last week's practice and on into the game. So I'd say the last 14 days have been important in terms of his ability to be a part of this team."

Two months ago, such an outcome would have been laughable. Graham didn't play anywhere in 2022 and was largely forgotten, a relic of a past era in which former basketball players were just starting to prove they'd make for useful tight ends in the NFL.

His return to the Saints, in fact, was largely perceived as a move related to a possible retirement. As the football world soon learned, it was anything but that. And now, thanks to a preseason in which he demonstrated he still brings value to an NFL team, Graham has a spot in the place where his journey began more than a decade ago.

news

Patriots waive backup QBs Bailey Zappe, Malik Cunningham in surprising cutdown day cuts

In a pair of surprising moves, the Patriots waived backup quarterbacks Baily Zappe and Malik Cunningham. Incumbent starter Mac Jones is now the only QB on the team's roster.
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor to start 2023 NFL season on PUP list after no trade, will miss at least four games 

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will remain on the physically unable to perform list after no trade materialized, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. 
news

Cowboys acquire CB Noah Igbinoghene from Dolphins for CB Kelvin Joseph

The Dolphins are sending cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, a 2020 first-round pick, to the Cowboys in exchange for CB Kelvin Joseph, a 2021 second-round selection. 
news

Damar Hamlin makes Bills' initial 53-man roster

The Damar Hamlin comeback story continues to chug along. Hamlin has made the Buffalo Bills' initial 53-man roster, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero
news

Patriots trading veteran kicker Nick Folk to Titans

Another kicker is on the move. The New England Patriots traded veteran Nick Folk to the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Saints release veteran cornerback Bradley Roby ahead of roster deadline

Bradley Roby's third stop in his NFL journey will not see a third season. The Saints are releasing the veteran corner after two seasons in New Orleans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

Broncos acquire kicker Wil Lutz from Saints in trade, send TE Albert Okwuegbunam to Eagles

Sean Payton hasn't stopped bringing in reinforcements from his old shop. The Denver Broncos have traded for kicker ﻿Wil Lutz﻿ from the New Orleans Saints, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Bills LB Von Miller to begin 2023 NFL season on PUP, out at least four games

The Buffalo Bills will be without star edge rusher Von Miller for at least the first four games of the 2023 season.
news

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson downplays 'Super Bowl' expectations: 'I'm not the only one here'

Anthony Richardson's selection in Indy brings hope that the Florida product will end the string of subpar QB play that has plagued the franchise, and they'd return to the mountain Peyton Manning once took them.
news

RB Dalvin Cook thinks Jets winning Super Bowl is 'very realistic': 'That's why I'm here'

Expectations are Empire State Building-high for the New York Jets in 2023 with the offseason additions of quarterback Aaron Rodgers and running back Dalvin Cook. Cook believes Gang Green can break the 55-year streak of Super Bowl futility.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.