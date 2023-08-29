Veteran TE Jimmy Graham makes Saints' initial 53-man roster for 2023 NFL season

Like a fine wine, Graham's post-up job went smoothly, as he boxed out a defender and caught a high pass from Jameis Winston for six points. Two days later, New Orleans' decisions on cutdown day stated a clear message: This bottle was worth bringing from the darkness of the cellar into the light.

"I started to see signs of what I was looking for out in L.A. in the practices against the Chargers," Allen said on Tuesday of Graham's performance during the preseason, per NewOrleans.Football. "I think that continued into last week's practice and on into the game. So I'd say the last 14 days have been important in terms of his ability to be a part of this team."

Two months ago, such an outcome would have been laughable. Graham didn't play anywhere in 2022 and was largely forgotten, a relic of a past era in which former basketball players were just starting to prove they'd make for useful tight ends in the NFL.