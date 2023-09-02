2023 NFL season: Which team will enjoy the biggest turnaround?

The AFC East will be one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL this season. And while the New England Patriots aren't a sexy pick -- in fact, they are likely the least sexy pick of the four teams -- they have a real shot to win the division. The offense is in much better shape than it was a year ago with offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien back in the fold and more weapons for Mac Jones to throw to, and the defense under Bill Belichick's tutelage will always do its part.