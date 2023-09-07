Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (knee) will miss 2023 NFL Kickoff Game vs. Lions

In Kelce's absence, tight end Noah Gray is likely to get the start for the Chiefs. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes also will likely look to fill the massive Kelce-sized void with more targets for wide receivers Skyy Moore﻿, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Kadarius Toney﻿.

Kansas City has won eight consecutive season openers, eight games in a row overall (including playoffs) and 16 straight against NFC foes in the regular season dating back to 2019.