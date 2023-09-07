Around the NFL

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (knee) will miss 2023 NFL Kickoff Game vs. Lions

Published: Sep 07, 2023 at 05:47 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Kansas City's Super Bowl defense will begin with Travis Kelce sidelined.

Kelce will miss tonight's 2023 NFL Kickoff Game against the Detroit Lions due to the knee injury he suffered early this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.

The eight-time Pro Bowl tight end suffered what was initially described by Chiefs head coach Andy Reid as a hyperextended knee during Tuesday's practice. Rapoport and NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero later categorized the injury as a bone bruise, which is not believed to be a long-term issue.

Nonetheless, Kelce, 33, will miss his first game due to injury since his rookie season in 2013.

Related Links

In Kelce's absence, tight end Noah Gray is likely to get the start for the Chiefs. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes also will likely look to fill the massive Kelce-sized void with more targets for wide receivers Skyy Moore﻿, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Kadarius Toney﻿.

Kansas City has won eight consecutive season openers, eight games in a row overall (including playoffs) and 16 straight against NFC foes in the regular season dating back to 2019.

Each of those runs will be tested tonight against an upstart Lions team that will not have to worry about defending the most prolific tight end in the NFL.

Related Content

news

Justin Jefferson says his situation 'different' than others, extension up to Vikings

Justin Jefferson and the Vikings have yet to strike an agreement on a massive extension. Jefferson told reporters on Thursday that the contract is "up to" the team.
news

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans keeping focus on field with extension deadline looming

Mike Evans' agent set a deadline for an extension for Saturday, Sept. 9, but so far, the two parties haven't neared an agreement. With only two days left before that deadline arrives, Evans knows time is running out.
news

Micah Parsons congratulates Nick Bosa on massive extension, maintains focus is on winning Super Bowl

﻿Nick Bosa﻿'s extension reset the market for the NFL's elite defenders, pushing the financial mountaintop to a new peak of $34 million per year. Likely aware his time to cash in is coming, Micah Parsons was quick to congratulate Bosa.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Ravens WR Odell Beckham 'excited' to return to NFL field after year off: 'Feels like a reset for me'

This weekend, Odell Beckham will return to an NFL field, this time in Baltimore as a member of the Ravens. It's like the first day of school all over again for the 30-year-old.
news

Commanders' Josh Harris gives positive feedback on Ron Rivera, admits job comes down to results

A pivotal season begins this weekend when the Commanders host the Cardinals. Could it be the last first game for Ron Rivera as Washington's head coach?
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) out for Week 1 vs. Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday that wide receiver Cooper Kupp will not play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow says he's 'ready to go' ahead of season opener vs. Browns

Joe Burrow has healed from his calf strain and told reporters he's ready to play in the Bengals' season opener Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.
news

Week 1 injury report for 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with each player's injury designation for Week 1 of the 2023 season.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (knee) questionable to play Thursday vs. Lions

Kansas City Chiefs tight end ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's season opener against the Detroit Lions.
news

Niners edge Nick Bosa agrees to terms on record 5-year, $170M extension

Nick Bosa, the reigning Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year has agreed to a five-year, $170 million extension with the 49ers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.