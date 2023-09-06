2023 NFL Kickoff Game: Four things to watch for in Lions-Chiefs

WHERE: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) WHEN: 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC, NFL+





The Kansas City Chiefs have dominated the NFL spotlight the past five years, winning two Super Bowls and making the conference title game or better every season. They also enter the season attempting to win their eighth straight AFC West title.





The last time the Detroit Lions had a period of that caliber dominance? The late 1950s. They last won their division in 1993, then known as the NFC Central.





So why are the Lions being featured in such a marquee slot against the defending Super Bowl champs on Thursday night? Because ever since the league announced this season’s schedule, it’s been clear that the NFL is betting that the Lions’ hot streak down the stretch in 2022 portends good things for the long-woebegone franchise.





It’s a big bet. Andy Reid and the Chiefs are 40-9 at Arrowhead Stadium with Patrick Mahomes. And though the Chiefs could be without two of their biggest stars in the opener, it’s arguable this is the Lions’ highest-profile game since their last postseason contest: a wild-card loss to the Seahawks in Jan. 2017.





How will Dan Campbell’s team handle the spotlight? Can the Lions' rebuilt defense slow down Mahomes and Co.? Or will the Chiefs do to the Lions what they did to the Texans in the 2020 kickoff game, scoring 31 straight points en route to a laugher?





Here are four things to watch for when the Lions visit the Chiefs on Thursday night: