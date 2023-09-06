Nine last-minute predictions for 2023 NFL season: Josh Allen wins MVP, 49ers win Super Bowl LVIII

Justin Jefferson is the best receiver in the NFL. And the addition of first-round WR Jordan Addison gives Batman a true Robin, someone who won't allow opposing defenses to focus ALL efforts on No. 18. Kirk Cousins and Jefferson clearly have a great rapport. I mean, look the 24-year-old's receiver slash lines through his first three NFL seasons: 88/1,400/7, 108/1,616/10 and 128/1,809/8. You see the trend line of that yardage total, right? Jefferson is about to become the first 2,000-yard receiver in NFL history, breaking Calvin Johnson's single-season record (1,964) in the process. This is another prediction I first tossed out there in May, but like I did with Josh Allen and the Bills just above, I'd like to supplement the individual achievement with a team feat:

Jefferson will lead Minnesota back to the playoffs. That's right. Despite everyone talking all offseason about the 2022 Vikings' fortuitousness to go 13-4 despite possessing a negative points differential, I still believe in Skol.