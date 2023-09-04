Game Theory

2023 NFC win-total projections: Eagles, 49ers remain atop conference; Cowboys, Packers miss playoffs

Published: Sep 04, 2023 at 02:49 PM
Headshot_Author_Cynthia-Frelund_1400x1000
Cynthia Frelund

NFL Network Analytics Expert

Analytics expert Cynthia Frelund took data from the past 10 NFL campaigns to create historical references for personnel, schemes and matchups, identifying factors that are proven to lead to wins (or losses). She vetted the correlations with a bunch of real football people (e.g., coaches) and had her math checked out by real math people (e.g., PhDs) to make sure the model reflected reality as much as possible. Then she compared this year's personnel, schemes and matchups -- with the vetted mathematical weightings -- and simulated the season to produce a ceiling, floor and projected win total for all 32 teams. The ceiling-to-floor range is something to focus on -- a big discrepancy means the team is projected to play in more close games.

Cynthia's simulations included 1,000,000 runs of every single regular-season game, which equals 272,000,000 total games "played." Without further ado, here are the projected win totals for NFC teams in the 2023 campaign, ordered from most to least victories, with playoff berths noted.

NOTE: All FanDuel over/under listings are current as of 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 4.

Related Links

Wins
11.1
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
PROJECTED NFC EAST CHAMPIONS

Ceiling: 13.2

Floor: 9.3

FanDuel over/under: 11.5


Jalen Hurts is my QB3 in fantasy football. While I’m not forecasting another season of 13 rushing touchdowns, I do project he’ll have 11, with another 26 TDs through the air. My favorite stat on the Eagles from last season was that their offensive line (best in the league based on win share; forecasted to repeat in 2023) showed the least amount of fatigue from the first to fourth quarter. I measure this by reaction time and how long blocks are effective for O-linemen.

Wins
10.9
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
PROJECTED NFC WEST CHAMPIONS

Ceiling: 12.8

Floor: 8.7

FanDuel over/under: 10.5


As we head into this fantasy football season, I feel like some people are forgetting about how awesome a healthy Deebo Samuel is -- but not this analyst! Deebo cruises past 750 receiving yards in 59.4 percent of my models. I project he’ll nearly reach 1,000 and he’s my WR16. 

Wins
9.6
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
PROJECTED WILD CARD

Ceiling: 11.2

Floor: 8.3

FanDuel over/under: 8.5


Geno Smith stunned the football world last season, winning Comeback Player of the Year and leading the league in deep TD passes (20-plus air yards). This season, my models show more of a compromise, meaning Seattle won’t be as reliant on the deep pass but will still take advantage of their explosive pieces. Rookie receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is recovering from wrist surgery, but once he’s ready to go, he has the upside to earn postseason accolades, given his talent and surrounding skill-position players.

Wins
9.21
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
PROJECTED NFC NORTH CHAMPIONS

Ceiling: 11.1

Floor: 8.0

FanDuel over/under: 8.5


The Vikings and Lions play against each other late in the season (Weeks 16 and 18), and the margin between them is razor thin. The Minnesota secondary was inconsistent last season, but if there’s one thing I can track from a metrics standpoint about new defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ track record, it’s that he will get the issue fixed. 

Wins
9.19
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
PROJECTED WILD CARD

Ceiling: 10.8

Floor: 8.1

FanDuel over/under: 9.5


Heading into the season, the Lions' offensive line ranks fourth overall in my book. Much of the offensive success in the latter stretch of last season came when Ben Johnson had play-action humming. Jared Goff paced the league with 17 play-action touchdown passes, per Next Gen Stats. With a rebuilt backfield and new pass catchers -- as well Jameson Williams' six-game suspension to start the season -- my models forecast some growing/adapting pains.

Wins
9.0
New York Giants
New York Giants
PROJECTED WILD CARD

Ceiling: 10.5

Floor: 7.9

FanDuel over/under: 7.5


The Week 1 divisional bout between New York and Dallas goes a long way in the playoff race, as I have Brian Daboll's crew knocking off the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. The offseason additions to the passing game (tight end Darren Waller and receivers Parris Campbell and Jalin Hyatt) should give Saquon Barkley more room to operate. The star running back blows past 1,025 rushing yards in 56.7 percent of simulations. 

Wins
8.9
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
PROJECTED NFC SOUTH CHAMPIONS

Ceiling: 10.6

Floor: 7.0

FanDuel over/under: 8.5


I will say it now, and it applies to the Saints and Panthers, as well. The South is kinda up for grabs, with each team having some plusses and minuses. But one thing that is historically very helpful in this kind of race is a strong ground game. With a top-eight O-line, a cavalcade of enticing backs that includes a potentially elite rookie in Bijan Robinson, a high-caliber tight end in Kyle Pitts and a proven run architect in Arthur Smith, Atlanta's ability to control the clock may be the key to the South.

Wins
8.9
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

Ceiling: 10.2

Floor: 6.9

FanDuel over/under: 9.5


My two favorite Micah Parsons stats: 1) His burst (speed a player reaches in first 3 yards traveled) is No. 1 among pass rushers over the past TWO seasons; and 2) his win rate when computer vision shows that a blocker is squared up on him ranks in the top 10. Parsons should once again find himself in the thick of the Defensive Player of the Year race.

Wins
8.88
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

Ceiling: 9.8

Floor: 6.7

FanDuel over/under: 9.5


Producing and preventing big plays were sources of success last season in New Orleans, per NGS. Dennis Allen's squad leveraged WR Chris Olave on offense (his 5.4 receptions over expected on passes of 10-plus air yards ranked eighth-best in the NFL) and allowed the third-lowest completion percentage on these same downfield passes. With Derek Carr joining the party, Olave is my WR13 in fantasy.

Wins
7.9
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

Ceiling: 9.6

Floor: 6.4

FanDuel over/under: 7.5


The South is kind of a jumbled mess. In fact, the division has the thinnest margin between the team projected to hit the postseason and the one projected to pick highest in the 2024 NFL Draft. With good health luck, this Panthers' defense should help Bryce Young as the No. 1 overall pick gets acclimated to the NFL. 

Wins
7.6
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

Ceiling: 9.6

Floor: 6.0

FanDuel over/under: 7.5


D.J. Moore tops 825 receiving yards in 58.2 percent of my season-long simulations. (Think of 58 percent as being quite strong.) Should the Bears' offensive line improve even to average (the unit allowed Justin Fields to be pressured at the highest rate last season), Chicago has a nice path to more wins. Injuries in that group do make it more difficult, though. 

Wins
7.2
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

Ceiling: 9.4

Floor: 5.1

FanDuel over/under: 7.5


Aaron Jones earns more than 825 rushing yards in a whopping 59.5 percent of my season-long simulations, and Jordan Love tops 3,300 passing yards in 54.2 percent. 

Wins
6.6
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

Ceiling: 9.4

Floor: 5.2

FanDuel over/under: 6.5


Put Antonio Gibson on your fantasy target list. The fourth-year pro ranks as my RB21 with a lot of upside, so factor that into your return-on-investment calculation. Eric Bieniemy has admitted to coaching the Commanders hard. Gibson says he loves Bieniemy's intensity, and the back's profile -- in terms of types of runs he excels at -- seems to fit the mold for how we've seen this play-caller operate.

Wins
6.3
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ceiling: 7.9

Floor: 5.2

FanDuel over/under: 6.5


Want to know two great reasons to consider Rachaad White as a top-20 RB in fantasy this season?


  1. He tops 1,000 rushing yards and 250 receiving in 55.0 percent of simulations.
  2. New Bucs QB1 Baker Mayfield ranked top 10 in pass attempts to running backs when he was with Cleveland over the time period of 2018 to 2021.
Wins
5.8
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

Ceiling: 7.0

Floor: 4.5

FanDuel over/under: 6.5


Cooper Kupp tops 1,400 receiving yards in 54.1 percent of my season-long simulations, which is way more than 1,250 yards (a figure he hits in 60.2 percent of simulations). I am aware of -- and have factored in -- his hamstring strain.

Wins
3.9
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Ceiling: 5.2

Floor: 3.3

FanDuel over/under: 4.5


While the projected wins total is the lowest of all teams in 2023, that absolutely does NOT mean you should overlook James Conner in fantasy drafts. He is my RB18 this season.

Related Content

news

2023 AFC win-total projections: Chiefs, Bengals, Bills reign; Dolphins, Steelers miss playoffs

Who will make the playoffs from the highly competitive AFC North? Will Aaron Rodgers lead the Jets to the postseason? Analytics guru Cynthia Frelund reveals her projected win total for each AFC team.
news

2023 NFL season: Projecting win share leaders on offense (quarterbacks + non-QBs) and defense

Which NFL players will make the greatest contributions to their respective teams' success in 2023? Analytics guru Cynthia Frelund uses her models to project win share leaders among quarterbacks, non-QB offensive players and defensive players -- and some results will surprise you.
news

2023 NFL fantasy football: Overvalued/undervalued players to know for your draft

As we enter the prime drafting season for fantasy football, Cynthia Frelund identifies overvalued and undervalued players. Plus, in the wake of Dalvin Cook signing with the Jets and Ezekiel Elliott joining the Patriots, how should you treat those two backfields?
news

Projecting NFL's 2023 stat leaders: Chiefs, 49ers each boast a pair of potential chart-topping players

Will Patrick Mahomes continue to pace NFL quarterbacks? Can anyone cover the reigning MVP's biggest weapon in Travis Kelce? Cynthia Frelund provides her model's projected 2023 league leaders in the major individual statistics.
news

Five NFL wide receivers poised to break out in Year 2

Which second-year receivers are poised to take the biggest step forward in the 2023 NFL season? Cynthia Frelund spotlights five wideouts with serious breakout potential.
news

NFL's most underappreciated players: Kirk Cousins, Osa Odighizuwa among NFC picks

Does Kirk Cousins catch too much flak? Do the Dallas Cowboys have an emerging difference-maker at defensive tackle? Cynthia Frelund names the most underappreciated player on each team in the NFC.
news

NFL's most underappreciated players: Tee Higgins, D.J. Reed among AFC picks

Just how much does Tee Higgins mean to the Cincinnati Bengals? Cynthia Frelund names the most underappreciated player on each team in the AFC.
news

NFL's top 10 offenses in 2023? Bills, Chiefs, Eagles produce highest win-share projections

How much of the load will Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers' offense help carry in San Francisco? Cynthia Frelund forecasts the top 10 offenses of the 2023 NFL season according to projected win share. 
news

NFL schedule: Each AFC team's win total projection for 2023 season

How will the Jets fair after trading for Aaron Rodgers? Will Patrick Mahomes lead the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl? Who'll take the revamped AFC South? Cynthia Frelund projects 2023 win totals for every AFC team.
news

NFL schedule: Each NFC team's win total projection for 2023 season

Cynthia Frelund dissects the NFL schedule to project 2023 win totals for each NFC team -- including Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions, who are poised to hit a new high in the North.
news

2023 NFL Draft: Pro comparisons and analytical team fits for top wide receiver prospects

Is Zay Flowers poised to become a Tyler Lockett clone on Sundays? Which franchise could scoop up the Boston College playmaker in the 2023 NFL Draft? Cynthia Frelund provides pro comparisons and analytical team fits for top wide receiver prospects.