Rams WR Cooper Kupp visiting specialist in Minnesota to further understand hamstring issue

Kupp has been the engine that's made the Rams' offense go for several seasons now, so it is imperative he get right if L.A. is to redeem itself coming off a dismal 5-12 campaign.

The Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year during the team's Super Bowl run a season prior, Kupp saw similar results through nine games in 2022 with 75 catches for 812 yards and six scores, operating at the top of his talents even as the team struggled to mount a championship defense.

A high ankle injury knocked him out for the season's final eight games, after which the Rams fell into a deeper rut, going 2-6 in Kupp's absence.

Hamstring injuries notoriously linger, so Kupp's visit to a specialist will hopefully give the wideout information that allows him to stay on the mend and avoid such a scenario again.