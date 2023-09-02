Rams WR Cooper Kupp visiting specialist in Minnesota to further understand hamstring issue

Cooper Kupp is getting an extra look at his hamstring a weekend before the NFL season kicks off.
The star Rams wide receiver is in Minnesota today visiting with a body specialist to further understand the root of his injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
Kupp first suffered the hamstring injury in a practice on Aug. 1, when he pulled up during a route and left the session. The Rams described him as day to day, but the All-Pro then closed August with a setback.
Although head coach Sean McVay again characterized Kupp as day to day following the subsequent hamstring issue, it is unclear whether or not the WR will be able to return for Los Angeles' Week 1 opener against the Seahawks.
Rapoport also reported that exercising caution for that matchup is the likely outcome -- but he mentioned there remains no firm word on his status.
Kupp has been the engine that's made the Rams' offense go for several seasons now, so it is imperative he get right if L.A. is to redeem itself coming off a dismal 5-12 campaign.
The Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year during the team's Super Bowl run a season prior, Kupp saw similar results through nine games in 2022 with 75 catches for 812 yards and six scores, operating at the top of his talents even as the team struggled to mount a championship defense.
A high ankle injury knocked him out for the season's final eight games, after which the Rams fell into a deeper rut, going 2-6 in Kupp's absence.
Hamstring injuries notoriously linger, so Kupp's visit to a specialist will hopefully give the wideout information that allows him to stay on the mend and avoid such a scenario again.
Otherwise, the Rams could find themselves up against it again in 2023.