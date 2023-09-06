Niners edge Nick Bosa agrees to terms on record 5-year, $170M extension

Based on Bosa's production in the last two seasons, the record contract is money well spent. After suffering an ACL tear in Week 2 of the 2020 season, Bosa has been on an absolute tear on the field, racking up 34 sacks, 40 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles over the last two years. He earned his first All-Pro selection to go along with his DPOY honor in 2022, setting up for an important period in which Bosa could capitalize on his rise.