Niners HC Kyle Shanahan not entertaining trading Nick Bosa but 'can imagine' him missing games

Time is not only of the essence, but time is a problem now with the season just around the bend.

Thus, Shanahan's tone has changed a bit from early August when he wasn't stressed "at all."

Asked Wednesday if he could fathom not having Bosa on the squad to begin the season, he admitted it was a situation he could see happening but certainly was not a fan of.

"Yeah, I can imagine anything. Doesn't mean I like that picture," Shanahan said. "Of course not. You guys know how we feel about Nick, and we all know how good of a player he is. So hopefully we can come to terms soon and get him here as fast as possible."

While Shanahan can imagine Bosa missing time at the top of the season, he couldn't dream of trading away his star pass rusher. It was a notion he quickly dispelled with an emphatic retort.