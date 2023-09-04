NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- LB Marquis Haynes (back) placed on injured reserve.
INJURIES
- CB Denzel Ward (concussion protocol) sat out practice.
SIGNINGS
- G Arlington Hambright (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- OT Dan Skipper (practice squad)
INJURIES
- LT Terron Armstead (leg) will not practice.
SIGNINGS
- WR Robbie Chosen (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- DE Randy Charlton (practice squad)
OTHER NEWS
- QB Mike White will serve as the team's No. 2 QB, backing up Tua Tagovailoa, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters.
SIGNINGS
- WR N’Keal Harry (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- C Alan Ali (practice squad)
OTHER NEWS
- HC Mike Vrabel declined to name his team's No. 2 QB behind starter Ryan Tannehill. Second-year pro Malik Willis and rookie Will Levis are in contention to back up Tannehill.