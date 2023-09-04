Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 4

Published: Sep 04, 2023 at 11:31 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Related Links

Related Content

news

Robert Saleh: Jets 'gonna be smart' with reps for RBs Breece Hall, Dalvin Cook in Week 1 vs. Bills

The New York Jets will have their full complement of running backs to open the 2023 campaign. Coach Robert Saleh said Monday that ﻿Breece Hall﻿ and ﻿Dalvin Cook﻿ will suit up against the Buffalo Bills in prime time.
news

Former Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph retires from NFL after 12 seasons 

Two-time Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph is retiring from the NFL after 12 seasons, notably 10 with the Minnesota Vikings.
news

Bill Belichick reflects on favorite Tom Brady moment ahead of Week 1 tribute: 'Six of them' come to mind

With the Patriots set to honor Tom Brady on Sunday afternoon ahead of the season kickoff against the Eagles, Bill Belichick spoke Monday about his favorite TB12 moment from their 20 seasons together.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes prepared to play Week 1 without DL Chris Jones: 'Focus on how we can win with the guys that are here'

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes said they are prepared to play Week 1 without defensive lineman Chris Jones.
news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup happy to be '1,000 leaps forward' from last year at this time

The Dallas Cowboys' big-ticket offensive addition was wide receiver Brandin Cooks, but they stand to receive just as big a boost from Michael Gallup's return to full health. 
news

OC Ben Johnson: Lions could use RB Jahmyr Gibbs in ways that 'people don't quite think we might'

Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs was already expected to provide another wrinkle or two to Detroit's attack. Then offensive coordinator Ben Johnson decided to add another layer of intrigue on Saturday.
news

Cowboys, RT Terence Steele agree to terms on five-year, $86.8 million extension

Cowboys right tackle Terence Steele has agreed to terms on a five-year, $86.8 million extension, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, per Steele's agent. The deal includes $50 million guaranteed, and a max value of $91.8 million, Pelissero added.
news

Dolphins' Bradley Chubb has chance to 'fly around and cause havoc' in return to Vic Fangio's defense

Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's restoration to the sideline after a one-year hiatus also restored his working relationship with Bradley Chubb -- and the two-time Pro Bowler is optimistic about what their reunion can achieve. 
news

Eagles' James Bradberry having 'fun' taking some reps at nickel corner: 'It's a different world in there'

The Philadelphia Eagles' James Bradberry said this week that "It's been fun" taking snaps at nickel cornerback ahead of the 2023 season, adding that he made the change in an effort to provide depth in case of injury and enhance his own understanding of the game. 
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp visiting specialist in Minnesota to further understand hamstring issue

Cooper Kupp is getting an extra look at his hamstring. The star Rams wide receiver is in Minnesota today visiting with a body specialist to further understand the root of his injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.