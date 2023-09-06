QB Josh Dobbs expected to start for Cardinals in Week 1 vs. Commanders

Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon tried to keep his QB cards hidden until Sunday, but word got out.
The Cardinals are expected to have Joshua Dobbs as their Week 1 starting QB against the Washington Commanders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the situation. Rookie Clayton Tune will take the backup reps.
Rapoport added the club will evaluate the situation each week, but the season starts with Dobbs under center.
Gannon has played coy with his starting QB situation, saying Wednesday, "I ain't telling you anything" when asked who would be under center Sunday.
"Players know the plan," Gannon said.
Now, so do the rest of us.
With Kyler Murray on the physically unable to perform list, the Cards opened camp with Tune and Colt McCoy battling for the starting duty. However, as the preseason came to a close, Arizona made a trade for Dobbs and cut McCoy.
While Dobbs hasn't been in the building long, he's familiar with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's offense from their stint together in Cleveland. The 28-year-old Dobbs is also no stranger to cramming a playbook. He started the final two games of last season for the Tennessee Titans just eight days after being signed. In the two outings, Dobbs completed 58.8% of his passes for 411 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Dobbs offers a veteran presence under center as the Cards travel to DC to face the Commanders over the greenhorn Tune. The fifth-round rookie flashed some ability during preseason action but proved an inconsistent passer.
We could see both QBs make starts for Arizona this year before Murray is cleared for play. But the Cardinals will enter the 2023 campaign with the rocket scientist under center.