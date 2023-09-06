QB Josh Dobbs expected to start for Cardinals in Week 1 vs. Commanders

With Kyler Murray on the physically unable to perform list, the Cards opened camp with Tune and Colt McCoy battling for the starting duty. However, as the preseason came to a close, Arizona made a trade for Dobbs and cut McCoy.

While Dobbs hasn't been in the building long, he's familiar with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's offense from their stint together in Cleveland. The 28-year-old Dobbs is also no stranger to cramming a playbook. He started the final two games of last season for the Tennessee Titans just eight days after being signed. In the two outings, Dobbs completed 58.8% of his passes for 411 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Dobbs offers a veteran presence under center as the Cards travel to DC to face the Commanders over the greenhorn Tune. The fifth-round rookie flashed some ability during preseason action but proved an inconsistent passer.