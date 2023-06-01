Tom Brady looking forward to Foxborough return for Patriots' home opener: 'It's a great gesture by the organization'

Brady led a two-decade dynasty in New England, leading the Pats to six Super Bowl victories and 17 division titles.

Making the media rounds Thursday, Brady was asked on the Rich Eisen Show how he would handle his legendary competitive itch now that he's done on the gridiron.

"I think there's other competitive ways to kinda get those things out," he said. "… I'll be competitive in other areas for sure. I will be. It doesn't necessarily need to be on a football field throwing footballs anymore. I can still do that. I'm just not going to do it competitively in a way, to be a part of an organization that way because that's a huge commitment. That commitment I don't take lightly. I don't think I ever took that commitment lightly. I thought I put 100 percent into everything, and I try to still put 100 percent into everything that I do. It just takes a little bit of a different shape or a little bit of a different direction, and you can see other areas where I'm trying to contribute, and I think I can be a part of different organizations and different places to help them be successful as well. I think that's a big part of what my future looks like."

Brady hopes to help manage that competitive fire by becoming a minority owner in the Las Vegas Raiders.

"That's obviously very exciting for me, and I think we're just a little bit in the middle of that process right now, but obviously something that would be a dream come true," Brady told Eisen. "To be the third player in the history of the league to have an ownership interest in a team would be amazing, and I feel like we can continue to kinda progress with this and it gets all the approvals, and so forth, it would be something that would really be pretty cool from a kid from just San Mateo, California that grew up on Portola Drive and was throwing out-cuts at fire hydrants, to be a part of the NFL in that type of way and to really be a steward of the game.