Bengals QB Joe Burrow says he's 'ready to go' ahead of season opener vs. Browns

Burrow, who was a full participant in practice Wednesday, missed a good chunk of camp with the injury. The timing ended up proving to be fortuitous, allowing Burrow to heal properly before testing his calf.

Burrow told reporters every practice this week "will be important" as he tests the calf, ramps up to game speed and refines his footwork ahead of Cincinnati's first game of the 2023 season. That contest will truly be the first test of Burrow's health, but the quarterback said he at least feels as if he's in great shape because he was able to continue working out -- including throwing -- while recovering.