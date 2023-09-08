NFL Week 1 bold predictions: Keenan Allen balls in Dolphins-Chargers shootout; 2 sacks for T.J. Watt

MICHELLE MAGDZIUK: Washington QB Sam Howell and WR Jahan Dotson will connect for 100-plus yards and two touchdowns. This second-year duo has a chance to start the season with a bang against a bleak Cardinals defense that allowed the second-most passing touchdowns last year and lost many starters from that unit during the offseason. The Commanders' young pitch-and-catch combo displayed a strong connection during the preseason, with Howell hitting Dotson for seven receptions, 106 yards and one TD on nine targets. With Terry McLaurin coming off a toe injury, Dotson should be the go-to receiving option for Washington -- especially given that he led the team in targets, receptions and receiving yards over the last four weeks of the 2022 campaign.