Fantasy football 2023 Week 1 sleepers: Derek Carr, Russell Wilson to start hot?

A punnier, hackier writer than myself would make some sort automotive-themed joke when talking about the new Saints quarterback. Maybe that he was revving his engine for a new season. Or that New Orleans was ready to take its new signal-caller for a spin. But I’d never do that to you, dear reader. Nope. Not me. Nuh-uh.





What I will tell you is that Carr was a competent QB2 who offered a few spike weeks last season. Especially in games with higher passing volume. One of those games was against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. Carr had a season-high 44 attempts in that game. He finished with 303 yards, two touchdowns and 20.8 fantasy points. This week, he faces the Titans essentially with only Jamaal Williams in the backfield. He does, however, have an interesting cadre of pass-catchers -- highlighted by Chris Olave.





Don’t be surprised if offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael puts a lot on Carr’s shoulders this week. The overall fantasy ceiling isn’t super high. But in deeper leagues or lineups where you can start multiple quarterbacks, Carr should be ready to roll. (Sorry, not sorry.)