NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Quarterbacks

This might seem like a risky play to many, but I'm not shying away from Anthony Richardson in Week 1. A big part of the appeal for Richardson is the rushing upside. With Jonathan Taylor out (on the PUP list), Richardson could easily lead the Colts in rushing attempts and yards. That's even more exciting when you consider that the Jags allowed the third-most rushing yards to quarterbacks last season (469). The Colts will also have to keep up with the Jags' high-powered offense, which means more dropbacks. For most QBs that means more passing attempts, but for Richardson it could mean more scrambles. Plus, he has a cannon for an arm, so the potential for a big play or two in the passing game is there. He is not a must-start, but he is certainly in play in Week 1.