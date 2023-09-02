Lions HC Dan Campbell unworried about facing Chris Jones: 'Until he's in the building, it's not a concern'

"I mean as a coach, when a player is not here, then the next guy is up and rolling," Reid said Friday, via team transcript. "Chris is a great player, but we've got other good players. They'll have to step their game up to fill the role of defensive tackle, defensive end and so on. Everybody just has to play their best and then you work through it. But to think that you're going to fill in for Chris, that's not what you're doing. You're just -- the next man comes up and you try to utilize his strengths and let him get in there and play. We've had success doing that and so we'll do it again. I know the guys are excited to get in and play."