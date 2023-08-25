Chris Jones headlines top 5 defensive tackles; plus, a WR trend and the Aaron Rodgers-Zach Wilson bond

With one year left on his current deal, Jones is currently holding out for a new contract. Earlier this week, he appeared to indicate on social media that he could sit out until Week 8. On Wednesday, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid provided an update that had to concern Chiefs Kingdom.

"There's been no communication, so I don't know what's gonna go (on) there," Reid said. "But whatever happens happens. If you're not there, the game goes on, right? That's how it works."

Now, to be clear, Kansas City GM Brett Veach said back in August that Jones "deserves a big contract." And the face of the franchise certainly knows the DT's value.

"I don't think anyone expected him not to be here now," Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said Wednesday. "He's a vital part of this organization.

"I just try to stay out of it and tell Chris that I love him, and that whenever he does come back, he'll be welcomed with open arms. We know that he's preparing himself so that whenever he does go back, he can be that dominant player that he always has been."

Mahomes ain't lying: Jones is absolutely crucial to Kansas City's title defense. And he is at the forefront of this DT revolution.

Obviously, Aaron Donald has established himself as the gold standard at the position. A Pro Bowler in each of his nine NFL seasons, AD has also earned first-team All-Pro honors seven times and won three Defensive Player of the Year awards. He's a first-ballot Hall of Famer, one of the greatest defensive players ever. But in his age-31 season last fall, Donald posted a career-low five sacks over 11 games.

Last November in this space, I predicted the then-28-year-old Jones was about to knock Donald from the contemporary DT throne. He ultimately tied career highs in sacks (15.5) and quarterback hits (29), while notching a personal-best 44 tackles during the regular season. Then he helped carry the Chiefs to a second Super Bowl title in the past four years.

Long story short: Jones does indeed deserve a new contract. Seven defensive tackles currently make more than the $20 million Jones is due in the final year of his current deal. How many of them are better than No. 95 in red? Well that brings me to the broader topic here today ...