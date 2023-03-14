Around the NFL

Browns signing former Vikings DT Dalvin Tomlinson to four-year, $57M contract

Mar 13, 2023
The Cleveland Browns are bringing in a big body up front for big money.

Cleveland is expected to sign former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson to a four-year, $57 million deal with $27.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday night.

The 29-year-old Tomlinson will bring a wealth of experience to the Browns lineup, having recorded 93 starts in as many games played over six seasons with the New York Giants (2017-2020) and Vikings (2021-2022),

Tomlinson posted 42 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 13 games last season for the Vikings. He should provide some oomph up the middle to aid in the pass rush and can contribute against the run, though he struggled a bit in that department last year as evidenced by his 63.8 grade in rush defense, via PFF.

New defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is adding a large presence up front to his D.

