2023 fantasy season: Hype train or smokescreen? Making sense of NFL preseason news

"I've been in the room with a couple Hall of Famers. We have the potential," Kirk said on Tuesday, per the Jaguars’ official website . "I wouldn't say we're there yet, but we have the potential top to bottom, not only production-wise, but just from a professionalism and character standpoint."

I would agree that this Jaguars receiver group could do big things. So why is it a smokescreen? There's only one football and a lot of mouths to feed. The Jaguars threw the ball nearly 60 percent of the time last year. They also spent a lot of time either tied or trailing in games. If Jacksonville is winning more often, as expected this year, will it throw the ball as much? If the number of pass attempts come down, so do the targets across the board. Ridley and Kirk should be heavily targeted. That leaves Zay Jones, Evan Engram and the running backs to divide the rest of the pie. This group could be very good for real football but frustrating week-to-week in the fantasy game.